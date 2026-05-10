Cooper Flagg's Helix SuperFractor Sale is Setting Records

In a year full of records, the 2025-26 Topps Chrome Cooper Flagg Helix Superfractor, graded as a PSA 10, is another in a long line of Flagg's top cards to set a record. This time, his sale sets a new record sale for a Topps Helix case hit and shows the market responding to the new era of case hits from Topps.

Cooper Flagg’s 1-of-1 Helix Rookie Card just sold for $197,640 at auction, making it the most expensive Helix card ever & the second-most expensive Cooper Flagg card ever 🤯



(via @GoldinCo) pic.twitter.com/FW5Yu3KoFW — Topps (@Topps) May 10, 2026

The sale also marks the second-highest Cooper Flagg sale to date at $197,640.

Topps Case Hit Evolution

One of the common fears collectors had as Topps took over the NFL and NBA licenses was the lack of a Kaboom or Downtown as a pillar of a product to chase. However, as things have evolved, the Helix has become one of the cross-sport hits to chase in Topps Chrome products.

The rise of the Kaiju from Topps Chrome Football could be a future hit across the Topps Chrome library. Especially after the Tom Brady Superfractor Kaiju just sold in a private sale for $350,000.

Brady Kaiju Sale | Card Ladder

For now, it looks like the Helix is the case hit across all Topps Chrome brands, with the highest ceiling. At least until the Kaiju crosses over into other sports!

Should we expect the Helix or Kaiju to outsell Kaboom's or Downtown's in the future? Most likely not any time soon, but the Helix ($197,640) top sale has eclipsed the Manga ($48,000) or Color Blast ($40,500). However, the Kaboom ($660,000) still reigns supreme, with the Downtown not too far behind ($412,676).

Top Cooper Flagg Sales

Cooper Flagg Top Sales | Card Ladder

The Cooper Flagg market has been on fire since he was at Duke, but has gone to another level with the return of the NBA license to Topps. Flagg has seen 12 six-figure sales this year, and while most have been SuperFractors or other 1/1 cards, he has also seen a /25 autograph and a /50 autograph both go for six figures.

More impressively, we have seen two cards from Topps Flagship hit six figures - his 1/1 Foilfractor and his First Card - showing just how strong the Flagg market is, especially if Flagship has seen multiple six-figure sales.

Cooper Flagg has lived up to the hype in his rookie season, earning the NBA Rookie of the Year award. While the Mavericks didn't make the playoffs, the future is bright in Dallas for Flagg and the Mavericks. His market remains strong, considering he missed the playoffs and is only down 16.55% over the last month; however, as we've seen with Victor Wembanyama, elite prospects will drop during the offseason, but usually bounce back even stronger when their sophomore season tips off.