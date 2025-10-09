For the first time ever, the hobby’s most exclusive product and one of its most dynamic new brands are coming together on one stage. Flawless Fest marks the official eBay Live debut of CardVault Breaks , and it’s shaping up to be a four-day celebration of everything that makes the hobby electric.

From October 10–13, 2025, collectors can tune in live as CardVault Breaks opens cases of Panini Flawless across four sports:

Flawless Baseball (Friday, Oct 10 at 3 PM PDT) with Cleveland Guardians prospect Travis Bazzana

Flawless Basketball (Saturday, Oct 11 at 12:30 PM PDT) with Chicago Bulls rising star Matas Buzelis

Flawless Football (Sunday, Oct 12 at 2 PM PDT) with Buffalo Bills legend Andre Reed

Flawless WWE (Monday, Oct 13 at 2 PM PDT) with former WWE star D-Lo Brown

Each stream will merge the luxury and drama of Panini Flawless with CardVault’s entertainment-first approach to collecting—blending the energy of a live event with the unpredictability of a break.

Building the Future of Collecting

For CardVault Breaks, Flawless Fest isn’t just a debut—it’s a blueprint. The company that turned retail stores into collector destinations is now doing the same online, combining its trademark sense of authenticity, showmanship, and community with eBay Live’s global digital reach.

“We wanted to take what we do best—creating connections—and bring it to global collectors everywhere,” said co-founder Tim Bonito. “You don’t have to walk into one of our stores to feel that energy anymore. You can tune in, interact, and be part of something in real time.”

The CardVault by Tom Brady team at the opening of their American Dream store in New Jersey. | CardVault by Tom Brady

The collaboration is strategic: eBay’s massive audience meets CardVault’s entertainment DNA. As Bonito put it, “They wanted us to lean into our strengths—our connections, our ability to bring athletes and celebrities in, to make breaks more than just opening cards. That’s the future of the hobby.”

Breaking Good: Engagement and Authenticity

For Matt Varao, CardVault Breaks Director and livestream host, the move to eBay Live is all about scale without losing authenticity.

“It’s a natural extension of what we already do,” Varao said. “Our audience tunes in for the cards, sure—but mostly for the conversation. The reactions, the stories, the connection you feel when you pull something together in real time—that’s what keeps people coming back.”

Breaking Flawless Football with Buffalo Bills legend Andre Reed. | CardVault Breaks on eBay Live

That human side of breaking—what Varao calls “the shared heartbeat of the hobby”—is what CardVault aims to bring to eBay’s global audience.

Why Flawless Still Reigns

In the modern sports card world, few names inspire more awe—or bigger reactions on camera—than Panini Flawless. From the metallic briefcase to the gemstone-embedded cards within, Flawless has become the ultimate symbol of prestige.

Bonito described the thrill accurately : “There’s nothing like that moment when you open the briefcase. Even if you’re not in the break, you can feel the tension. It’s pure adrenaline.”

The iconic Flawless briefcase. | Panini America

Across sports, Flawless represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship and scarcity—on-card autos, game-worn memorabilia, and real gemstones that make each card feel like a piece of history.

That’s why Flawless Fest feels like more than a launch—it’s a statement event for the hobby, merging CardVault’s showmanship with the most coveted product in collecting.

The Future of the Hobby: Connection, Culture, and Community

If Flawless is the pinnacle of the product world, CardVault by Tom Brady is quickly becoming the brand that defines how collectors experience it.

Bonito summed it up best: “We don’t want to just sell cards—we want to make collecting feel alive. This is entertainment, it’s storytelling, it’s community. And that’s what eBay Live gives us the chance to do on a whole new level.”

Whether it’s a kid pulling their first patch card or a longtime collector hitting a one-of-one grail, Flawless Fest embodies what the next era of collecting looks like—real connections, real reactions, and the thrill of what might be in the next briefcase.

