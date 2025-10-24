2025-26 Topps Basketball the star of Sudden Victory Breaks Friday

2025-26 Topps Basketball has officially launched, and the hobby is taking notice. Collectors across the country have been pulling Cooper Flagg rookie cards, inserts, and autographs. Others are finding parallels and autographs of some of the superstars of the game. Additionally, collectors are searching after golden mirror image variations, some of the tougher cards to pull in the set. Without question, Topps Basketball is making it's presence known in the hobby, and eBay Live will be having a Sudden Victory Break on Friday with the new release as the feature.

2025-26 Topps Basketball Hobby Box | eBay

Sudden Victory Breaks, Explained

Sudden Victory Breaks are a type of break that are found primarily on eBay Live, and they are one that they specialize in. There are numerous sellers that run this type of break, and it is a format that does appeal to many collectors due to the speed in which they occur. For example, let's say that a box of 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball is being opened. The breaker would then put the first spot up for bid (typically starting at $1), and the auction would run for a fixed amount of time. Once the clock hits zero, the highest bid wins, regardless of price. There is no extended bidding for spots in sudden victory breaks. Therefore, collectors can get some good deals on spots, and can also plan accordingly when placing their bids.

The Event/Golden Mirror Bounty

The event is hosted by bwacards, and it will go live at 8 PM on Friday, October 24th. As mentioned, the spots will be auctioned off in a sudden victory break style. Additionally, there will be a bounty in place for any golden mirror cards pulled in the break. The bounty includes rewarding buyers with a free sealed case of 25/26 Topps Chrome Basketball. Additionally, everyone in the room will be able to take part in a penny drop case break. Collectors should tune into the break for more details as to how this all would play out if a golden mirror card were to be pulled. With a ton of chase cards in 2025-26 Topps Basketball, collectors should definitely check out this break if time allows. It can be found here once it goes live.

bwacards Live Event: Friday, October 24th at 8 PM | eBay Live

Sudden Victory Breaks remain a popular feature on eBay Live, and Topps Basketball will be at the center of them for the next few days. The new release is already having a big impact on the hobby, as it marks the return of licensed Basketball cards for Topps. The sudden victory break format can allow for collectors to get a good deal on spots in some cases, but can also result in losing out on spots if they are outbid in the final seconds. In either case, sudden victory breaks appear to have a staying place in the hobby, and collectors are taking part in them each day.

