eBay Data Showcases 2025 MLB’s Hottest Players and Card Trends

As baseball fans get ready for the 2025 World Series which begins Friday, October 24, new eBay data reveals how record-breaking performances, breakout rookies, and surging collector enthusiasm have shaped hobby trends and driven collector demand all throughout the 2025 MLB season. From superstars rewriting history such as Shohei Ohtani to rookies sparking fresh excitement such as Nick Kurtz, this year proved once again that when baseball moments go viral, the collectibles market follows almost instantaneously.

2024 Bowman Draft Sapphire Edition - Nick Kurtz - Chrome Prospect Auto /199 - PSA 10 | https://goldin.co/item/2024-bowman-chrome-draft-sapphire-edition-prospect-autograph-cpa-nk-ni2w1pv

Between March and September 2025, the five most searched MLB players globally on eBay were Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz, and Pete Crow-Armstrong, with each player representing a bridge between on-field performance and hobby demand. Ohtani continues to redefine what’s possible as a two-way icon for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Judge remains the symbol of power hitting for the New York Yankees, and Skenes, De La Cruz, and Crow-Armstrong have ignited the market with energetic play that’s been the driving force behind massive collector demand.

2024 Topps Chrome Update - Pete Crow Armstrong - Red Raywave /5 PSA 10 | https://www.ebay.com/itm/187657083758?nordt=true&rt=nc&orig_cvip=true

One player who perfectly embodied that connection was Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh, also known affectionately as “Big Dumper”. When he shattered the record for most home runs in a season by a switch hitter in September, his eBay search volume surged more than 1,000% when compared to previous months. Raleigh’s meteoric rise to the top reinforces the idea that once an instant superstar emerges, the hobby reacts in historic fashion. Every record-setting swing or highlight-reel play can trigger a frenzy of buying which proves that collector behavior is just as dynamic as the game itself.

2022 Topps Chrome - Cal Raleigh - PSA 10 | https://www.ebay.com/itm/227029104274?nordt=true&rt=nc&orig_cvip=true

The rookie market also exploded in the final stretch of the season as a wave of young talent made its mark. Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees led the pack with a staggering 7,900% increase in searches, followed by Isaac Collins of the Milwaukee Brewers (3,700%) and Jonah Tong of the New York Mets (1,600%). Rising prospects like Nolan McLean, Nick Kurtz, Cade Horton, Jacob Misiorowski, and Trey Yesavage each saw growth above 500%, reflecting massive interest in baseball’s next generation.

2025 Bowman Chrome - Cam Schlittler - Purple Geometric - PSA 10 | https://www.ebay.com/itm/205777024977?nordt=true&rt=nc&orig_cvip=true

As the MLB spotlight shifts toward the World Series, collectors are reminded that the hobby mirrors the sport, as both are fueled by passion, performance, and the thrill of victory. Whether it’s Ohtani’s global dominance or the chase for the next breakout rookie, eBay’s latest data proves baseball remains the premier driving force of the modern collectibles marketplace.

