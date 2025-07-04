Collectibles On SI

The Importance of Community in The Hobby via eBay Live

Danny Black

A Dodgers Sandy Koufax signed ball
A Dodgers Sandy Koufax signed ball / CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Is there anything better than talking about something you love? I mean who wants to talk about the weather when you can talk about something like sports cards and memorabilia. If you are reading this you probably own a baseball card. Maybe you own a signed jersey or ball from your favorite player. Why did you buy these items? Unless this is your business, you probably have a connection to the card or player. Sharing this with other people is a huge part of the enjoyment and fun especially when they are from a like minded community.

Without a doubt a prefer to buy cards and memorabilia when I can talk to the seller. Inevitably I will have a question or want to share a memory of the player on the item I'm about to buy. This is why I've always preferred to buy at an LCS or a Card Show. Over the years I have come to know the inventory of the shops in my area pretty well. There is rarely something new to get excited about. Also, I find that dealers at card shows rarely have the time or attention to talk about each item they are selling. Of course, this is understandable.

A seller sold more than 600 baseball cards from the 1930s, which had been stored in a cigar box / Julie Vennitti Botos / Canton Repository / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Well in the last few years there is another type of selling that is gain traction quickly, Live Online selling. Even a market place as large as eBay, started eBay Live in 2022. Now you can go online and shop with individual sellers like interactive TV shows. Want to ask a question? No problem. Want an explanation of the item being sold? No problem. I will add that the categories for live selling are growing rapidly in recent years.

I checked out the Sports Card section and immediately was familiar with a bunch of the sellers. This was reassuring and added to the fun of the process.

So just remember there are many ways to buy cards and collectibles. Live Selling is a great option to consider if you are adding to your collection.

Danny Black
DANNY BLACK

Danny Black serves as the Editor of Collectibles on SI. Founder of Hobby News Daily, Danny also serves as a consultant to companies in The Hobby. A former employee of the Braves and Orioles, Danny is a Maryland resident with his wife and 3 children.

