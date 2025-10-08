Nick Kurtz Topps Chrome Superfractor Rookie Auto Pulled

There may never be another moment in sports that aligned so perfectly with the release of a sports card product. On July 23, 2025, Topps Chrome Baseball hit the shelves and landed in collectors’ hands. Then, just two short days later, on July 25, 2025, Nick Kurtz delivered one of the greatest MLB performances—not only for a rookie but for any player in baseball history: 6-for-6, 8 RBIs, 4 home runs, and a record 19 total bases.

NICK KURTZ FOUR-HOMER GAME



THE FIRST ROOKIE IN MLB HISTORY WITH FOUR HOMERS IN A SINGLE GAME! pic.twitter.com/65Nyp5fA56 — MLB (@MLB) July 26, 2025

Collectors immediately began clamoring to pull one of his cards, especially since his first Topps Chrome autographs appeared in that very release. Topps Chrome rookie autos are among the most coveted cards for any baseball player.

Nick Kurtz Superfractor Topps Chrome Auto | ToroPulls

The Card

Then, in early August, collector @ToroPulls landed the Athletics spot in an Eazzyy Ripps break—and the 1/1 Nick Kurtz Superfractor Autograph was pulled. However, it turned out to be a redemption card.

The waiting game began, as many Kurtz autograph redemptions appeared to be delayed. After a little more than a month, the collector finally received notification that the card was on its way.

What’s next

“It hit me when I opened the package and had the 1/1 in my hand! It was beautiful...I plan to grade and auction it...around November–December!” said @ToroPulls.

Jul 25, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Athletics designated hitter Nick Kurtz (16) hits his third home run of the game during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Kurtz, along with his teammate Jacob Wilson, remains the odds-on favorite to win AL Rookie of the Year. But just as @ToroPulls had to wait patiently for the card to arrive, we’ll all have to wait and see who ultimately takes home the award.

