2025-26 Topps Holiday Basketball Release Preview

For many years, Baseball has gotten the Holiday treatment in the form of themed and festive cards. Now, Basketball will be getting the same treatment in lieu of Topps getting the Basketball license. 2025-26 Topps Holiday Basketball will feature some fan favorite holiday hits, and will primarily come in mega box formats. Mega boxes will contain 10 packs with 10 cards per pack, and is slated to release on October 30th, 2025. Ahead of release, here are some highlights of the product that collectors should keep an eye on.

Base Design/Parallels

The base design features the the 2025-26 Topps Basketball look, but with a bit of holiday cheer. Where the team name is located on the left hand side of the card, garland can be found wrapped on the border. Additionally, candy canes line part of the border instead of the team colors. If this was not enough of a holiday theme, snowflakes can be found behind the photo of the player on the card.

2025-26 Topps Holiday Basketball Jalen Brunson Base Card | Topps

Parallels can be found in the product, with some being more difficult to find than others. The parallels will take up the entirety of the white border of the card, creating some eye popping designs. This year's parallels include: Plaid, Blue Metallic Glitter, Orange Metallic Glitter, Green Metallic Glitter, and Golden Metallic Glitter among others.

2025 Topps Holiday Basketball Jayson Tatum Green Glitter Parallel | Checklist Insider

Inserts

Many inserts will return this year, including the holiday die-cut ornament. These can be found one per mega box, and will feature a range of NBA players. Cooper Flagg's ornament was featured in the preview images, so that will techincally be a rookie chase for some collectors. These ornaments can actually be hung on a holiday tree as well.

2025-26 Topps Holiday Basketball Cooper Flagg Ornament | Topps

One notable insert set contained in the product is titled Frostbite Finishers. The cards feature a player with shattering ice behind them. The insert appears to reflect players who are clutch in their play. Stephen Curry is confirmed to be on this checklist, and the preview image of his card can be found below. While this would be considered an affordable insert in the grand scheme of the hobby, it is a nice addition to a product that is holiday themed.

2025-26 Topps Holiday Basketball Stephen Curry Frostbite Finishers | Topps

Relics/Autographs

Relics will can be found in the product that feature some of the key rookies of the draft class. For example, Topps shared out a triple relic of Ace Bailey with a holiday themed background. Autographs will also be included in the release, and there are some notable names that appear on the checklist. Signers this year include: Cooper Flagg, Jalen Brunson, James Harden, Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry, and Victor Wembanyama among others. While some collectors may not like the holiday theme compared to the regular set, pulling an autograph of any of these players would still be a great pull.

2025-26 Topps Holiday Basketball Ace Bailey Triple Relic | Checklist Insider

Topps is increasing their holiday presence this year with the inclusion of 2025-26 Holiday Basketball. Mega boxes can currently be found on the Topps website for pre-order, and other retailers will either have them for pre-order or up for grabs once the product releases on October 30th, 2025. Collectors who are fans of Basketball should take note of this release, as it could provide some added fun to their holiday season.

