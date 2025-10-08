Linsanity Lives On: A Lookback at Jeremy Lin’s Coolest Cards

One quiet February back in 2012 Jeremy Lin made us all Knick fans and took the basketball world by storm. With his recent retirement from basketball we take a look back at a few notable basketball cards across his career, from his rookie season as a Warrior, his unforgettable sophomore season with the Knicks, his Championship season with Toronto, and more.

RELATED: NBA Season Preview: 4 Young Vets Collectors Can’t Ignore in 2025

Linsanity

What put Lin on the map was one incredible 2-week stretch in February 2012 when he was lights out. During that time the Knick's guard lit up the Garden and helped the Knicks to 8 wins in 9 games, including 7 in a row, while averaging 22.7 points, 8.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game.

RELATED: LeBron James Card Sells for $793K, Setting Record

Jeremy Lin shines vs Kobe Bryant's Lakers | animalia-life.club

Below we take a look at some of Lin’s notable basketball cards at different stages of his NBA career, from his rookie season, his stunning season with the Knicks, the NBA championship with the Raptors, and a sensational recent release.

2010-11: Rookie Season with Golden State

The undrafted guard out of Harvard has a few rookie cards to choose from, but one of the best is the 2010-11 National Treasures Century Materials Prime Signatures (/25). The highest sale for one of Lin’s Prime Signature rookies was $4,050 way back in 2012. A more recent sale went for $3,550 in May, 2025.

2010-11 National Treasures Century Materials Prime Signatures Jeremy Lin Rookie (/25) | Card Ladder

2011-12: Sophomore season with the Knicks and Linsanity

His sophomore season cards as a New York Knick haven’t received the attention they deserve and are great potential pick ups for Knick fans and Lin fans alike.

RELATED: 1990's Dunk'N Go-Nuts and other Product-Inspired Basketball Cards

2011-12 Limited Masterful Marks autograph Jeremy Lin (/50) | Card Ladder

One of his best sophomore season cards is a 2011-12 Limited Masterful Marks autograph (/50), one of which sold back in January 2025 for $525, relatively inexpensive all things considered.

2018-19: Championship Season with the Toronto Raptors

Lin left the NBA on top, taking his talents to Beijing after winning a championship in Toronto. There are a few fantastic Raptor cards to choose from, including the card below, a 2018-19 Panini Flawless Jeremy Lin Premium Ink Sapphire (1/1), which sold for $1,825 in September, 2024.

2018-19 Panini Flawless Premium Ink Sapphire Jeremy Lin (1/1) | Card Ladder

Another stunning option is the 2018-19 Immaculate Patch Autograph (/15), like the one below which sold for $616 in May, 2025.

2018-19 Panini Immaculate Jeremy Lin Autograph Patch (/15) | Card Ladder

2024-25: One and One Timeless Moments

Recent Lin releases have seen some strong traction, especially the 2024-25 Panini One and One Timeless Moments Autograph with a few different variants, many of which have been easily clearing $1,000. This is an incredible card capturing the moment that took the basketball world by storm.

2024-25 Panini One and One Jeremy Line Timeless Moments Autograph (3/25) | Card Ladder

The highest selling Timeless Moments card was an ungraded Gold (/10) variant which sold for $2,050 on October 2, 2025. Too bad its not a Sports Illustrated, but still, what a sweet card!

Lasting Legacy

Jeremy Lin will always be remembered for those unforgettable nights with the Knicks, but his legacy goes beyond a single stretch of games. From an undrafted deep bench option for the Warriors to back-to-back Sports Illustrated covers 19 months later, Lin’s ascent was EPIC. His cards carry that same fire and excitement he brough to the court, giving collectors their own lasting piece of Linsanity.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: