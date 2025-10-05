2025-26 Topps Basketball to feature rare Class of 2025 Insert

With the release of 2025-26 Topps Basketball only a few weeks away, Topps is starting to announce some of the key chase elements that will be in the product. Recently, they announced a rare insert that will be featured in the product titled Class of 2025. The subset will feature the key rookies from this year's class, and the design of the cards is quite slick. Without question, the cards could sell for a good amount of money on the open market, depending on player and parallel. On that note, let's take a look at the insert and it's odds.

Design

The preview images released by Topps show mainly parallels of the card, but a base version will exist that is still quite rare to pull. The card feature the player front and center in some type of action pose. In the case of the Cooper Flagg card, he appear to be shooting a jump shot. Behind the player is a giant image of the team logo, with the numbers 2, 0, 2, and 5 falling at each respective corner. Naturally, this spells out the year the player was drafted. While it is a little hard to see, the title of the insert is located above the player, spelled out normally. A smaller team logo is in the top left of the card, while the player name and rookie card logo can be found in the bottom left alongside the team name. Without question, it is a very flashy design and has great eye appeal. The parallels of the insert, mainly the Foilfractor will be very vibrant in design.

2025-26 Topps Basketball Class of 2025 Insert Cooper Flagg Foilfractor | Topps Hoops via Instagram

2025-26 Topps Basketball Class of 2025 Insert Khaman Maluach Foilfractor | Topps Hoops via Instagram

Odds

In order to pull this insert out of a hobby pack, it will take a bit of luck. The stated odds by Topps have a base version of the insert falling at 1 in 3,583 packs. With only 20 packs falling per regular hobby box, the math quickly adds up as to how hard of a pull it will be for collectors. When it comes to the parallel versions, the odds fall even higher. The Red Foil will fall 1 in 185,447 packs, while the FoilFractor will be 1 in 1,205,400 packs. Indeed, the FoilFractor will be that difficult and rare to find. Given the odds and rarity, it will be interesting to see how these cards perform, parallel or not, on the open market once they start to surface.

2025-26 Topps Basketball will be quite the anticipated release among collectors, and the announcement of the Class of 2025 insert will only add to the intrigue. It's rarity and eye appeal will be something that appeals to a wide range of collectors, even more so those who are going after a specific rookie from the class. While the odds may be long to pull the parallels, that is part of the risk/reward of the hobby - big cards can be found, and the thrill is what some love about the hobby. 2025-26 Topps Basketball releases nationwide on October 23rd, 2025.

