I was a fan of the artsy, smoky Topps Signature Class cards produced last year. Even without an official license, these were still pretty sharp-looking pieces of cardboard. When the 2025-26 basketball blasters hit our shelves this week, I wanted to rip into one to get a firsthand look at what these appealing cards looked like this year, fully licensed and all.

Tony Reid

Of course, we were Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel hunting. School is out for the summer, but let's see if we can get a solid final grade on this box.

Tony Reid

It didn't take long to make it worthwhile, as literally the first card from the first pack I ripped into was a nice New Orleans Pelicans rookie stud Derik Queen, and when I flipped it over, I was happy to see it was a purple parallel numbered out of 100. When looking at the odds, these are one in every 1,217 value packs. So the wax pack gods were shining on me right out of the gate.

Tony Reid

I almost fell over when I saw this Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Pandora parallel in my second pack. It's unnumbered, but this boxy design is eye-catching and a fun find in pack number two. If nothing else, it looks like it has value.

Tony Reid

The best card in my next pack was a base Chrome variation of exciting Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard. By the way, have you seen his insane garage dribbling videos? If not stop reading this and go take a look. You will be quite impressed and see that there are indeed levels to this. Pritchard is a solid piece of the Boston Celtics puzzle and a young baller finally getting his due.

Tony Reid

The top card in my next pack was a Pure insert of Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero. This has a busy yet elegant design, like much of this Signature Class product line. It's only worth a buck or two, but it's a fun card to find when blasting through this value box.

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I found my first Blue and Orange parallel in my next pack when I pulled this one of Detroit Pistons guard Ron Holland II. These are unnumbered and found in one in every five value packs. Moving on.

Tony Reid

In the next pack, I found another veteran Chrome variation of now Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin. Real name, no gimmicks, Obi put up career high averages in points per game, rebounds per game and assists per game but only managed to play in 24 games this past season.

Tony Reid

As a Philadelphia 76ers fan, I was excited to see the best card in my last pack: a VJ Edgecombe Chrome Unfazed insert. One of the easier inserts to pull, this is still a nice card to find in a value box. Edgecombe looked unfazed by the bright lights and the heavy minutes as he showed he is every bit a future superstar in his rookie season with the Sixers.

Tony Reid

Although I found no signatures in this particular class, I was still happy with the results and the sample size of this very affordable value box.