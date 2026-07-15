This fun-filled set will be released as physical cards on July 15, 2026, after being an e-Pack exclusive for several years. The cards feature a clean, classic design and chase cards such as Parkhurst Penworks; Take It Outside; Rookie Auto-Patch; and 1-of-1s like Est. 1951 Gold Spectrum Parallels.

The Parkhurst Hockey brand is steeped in a rich history and is a classic for a reason. The first set was released in 1951 by the Toronto-based company and featured hockey cards of players from the Original Six NHL teams. Montreal Canadiens were part of this group and featured players like Maurice "Rocket" Richard, with an example of his rookie card shown below from this original offering.

1951 Parkhurst Maurice "Rocket" Richard PSA 7.5. This card sold for $22,800 on May 22, 2026 on Fanatics Premier. | Card Ladder

Cards feature all your favorite NHL stars, both current and former players. We take a look at four fun chase cards and take a peek back at the brand's history too.

1. 2025-26 Parkhurst Autopatch Featuring Star Rookies Like Demidov

Fast forward 75 years, and the brand is still offering cards for the star rookies of the game including Ivan Demidov, with an autopatch card featured below. In this chase card from the newest Parkhurst set, the iconic sweater remains the same and it is just the players who have changed. The cards, both past and present, have a clean white border and have the players featured, front and center, with their sticks in hand.

2025-26 Parkhurst Auto Patch Ivan Demidov | Upper Deck, As Featured on Instagram. @Upperdecksports

2. Parkhurst Penworks Cards Feature Star Players Like Macklin Celebrini

11 years into Parkhurst's hockey card run, they put forward their 1962 card set, with an example of the Gordie Howe card pictured below.

1962 Parkhurst Gordie Howe Rookie Card PSA 8 | Card Ladder

The classic example of the Parkhurst card aesthetic features legendary player Gordie Howe. This card, a 1962 Parkhurst Gordie Howe PSA 8, sold on the eBay platform for $475 on February 11, 2026, according to Card Ladder. The card has the player's image over a hockey puck, as if the player and puck have become one and the same. This image of the puck and player is upon a yellow background with a white version of the team's logo and the player's signature also featured on the card.

2025-26 Parkhurst Penworks Macklin Celebrini | Upper Deck. As featured on Instagram @UpperDeckSports

This year's Upper Deck Parkhurst set has the likes of Macklin Celebrini on the cards. This chase card, as pictured above, is a beacon for collectors who are fans of the game's up-and-comers and the Parkhurst brand and history. This one is branded as Parkhurst Penworks and features an ultra-clean look and autograph for the featured player.

3.) 2025-26 Upper Deck Parhurst Est. 1951 Autographs Features Players Like Matthew Schaefer

Looking back at the Parkhurst cards, the 2001-02 version was another eye-catching and fun design for this brand, which featured a green border and an oval centered on the card, with the player featured over top, as shown below.

2001-02 Parkhurst Autograph Mike Bossy Card | Card Ladder

This card (shown above) features NY Islander Mike Bossy and has his autograph as well. Below is another NY Islander featured on a Parkhurst card, and it is none other than Rookie of the Year for the 2025-26 season, Matthew Schaefer.

2025-26 Upper Deck Parkhurst Est. 1951 Autographs Matthew Schaefer | Upper Deck. As featured in Instagram @UpperDeckSports

This card, featuring the acclaimed young player Matthew Schaefer, is one that pays homage to the inception of the Parkhurst set and is one of the chase cards in the set, appropriately named "Est. 1951 Autographs." These cards, which have rookies and veterans alike, can be found in 1:40 hobby packs and e-packs according to Upper Deck's published checklist.

4.) Upper Deck Parkhurst Take It Outside Chase Cards Featuring Players Like Connor McDavid

This isn't the first year that the Parkhurst brand has paid tribute to their storied past.

2022-23 Parkhurst Champions Retro Autograph Wayne Gretzky. | Card Ladde

This card, as shown above has 'The Great One', Wayne Gretzky and and his autograph.

2025-26 Upper Deck Parkhurst Take It Outside Connor McDavid | Upper Deck. As featured on Instagram @UpperDeckSports

This year, Parkhurst has added another fun chase and features players taking on the outdoors, such as the one featured above, Conor McDavid in work coveralls with logging scenes behind him. These cards are very rare and are in 1:240 hobby packs.