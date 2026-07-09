Upper Deck continues to make its impact on the hobby with its variety of Hockey releases here in 2026. However, some collectors may forget that they also have a multi-sport release that chronicles some of the top athletes in sports: Goodwin Champions.

The 2026 edition was released today, and there is no shortage of chases for collectors. Whether it is an insert or an autograph, collectors can unpack quite a bit within the product. Not to mention, a rare redemption pull can be iconic for lucky collectors.

Here is what the hobby needs to know about the release.

2026 Upper Deck Goodwin Champions Includes 1986-87 Fleer Basketball Autographed Pack Redemptions

One of the biggest announcements about the product is that there will be 23 redemption cards that will give collectors the opportunity to own a piece of hobby history: a 1986-87 sealed Fleer Basketball pack that is autographed by Michael Jordan. Not only is this one of the key sets in the hobby, but getting a Michael Jordan autograph is just as difficult. Collectors who decide to open a box will be hoping to pull one of these redemptions, and they might just be one of the biggest chases in quite some time.

2026 Upper Deck Goodwin Champions 86-87 Fleer Basketball Autographed Pack Redemption | Checklist Insider

Athletes and Celebrities Make Up Key Inserts to Look For

Goodwin Champions is a product that relies on collectors. Therefore, inserts are a focus of the release. The Young Guns insert returns yet again, branching away from just the hockey side of the hobby. Azzi Fudd is one name confirmed to have a card in the subset, marking an early card for collectors to chase as she gets her WNBA career underway.

2026 Upper Deck Goodwin Champions Azzi Fudd Young Guns Insert | Beckett Media

The Goudey insert also returns, featuring both athletes and celebrities. The card is styled with an old-time feel to it, which makes sense given the history of the Goudey name. The brand is well known among vintage collectors for its iconic Babe Ruth card, so seeing the name live on in a modern-day set is a tip of the cap to some hobby history.

2026 Upper Deck Goodwin Champions William Shatner Goudey Insert | Beckett Media

Autographs and Relics Look To Drive Collector Interest

Autographs and relics can be found in hobby boxes, with an average of two per box, on average. Sporting Relics are relics modeled after memorable objects used throughout the history of sport. For example, there is a card in the release that contains a relic of boxing gloves in it. The gloves were not worn by any specific fighter, but keep with the overall tone of the release - celebrating the world of sport.

2026 Upper Deck Goodwin Champions Sporting Relics | Checklist Insider

Another unique element of 2026 Goodwin Champions is its bounty program. Any collector who obtains all of the 35 Splash of Color Inserts will receive a Deontay Wilder autograph. The first signed card looks to contain the inscription "Bounty Winner", which adds a unique touch to the card. These are not easy pulls, but they do offer a chase element for collectors who love the thrill of the hunt.

2026 Upper Deck Goodwin Champions Deontay Wilder Splash of Color Auto | Beckett Media

2026 Upper Deck Goodwin Champions has officially been released, and collectors can find the product at their local hobby shops now. The product celebrates the world of sport, giving it a different feel from many other releases on the calendar. But it still offers no shortage of autographs, relics, and inserts for collectors to obtain. And, for 23 collectors, a once-in-a-lifetime redemption pull.