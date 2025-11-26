Memorable Thanksgiving moments and cards from the key players

Tomorrow is all about food, family, and a full slate of football, so let’s set the mood with a rundown of the most unforgettable Thanksgiving moments, plus the cards that capture each player's place in hobby history. To get hyped up for the big day, we’re recapping a few of the memorable moments plus a key card for the players (or coaches) who helped make those moments possible.

Related: 2025 Panini Prizm Draft Picks new release with Arch Manning, Inserts and more

2023: Green Bay Packers 29, Detroit Lions 22

Just two years ago Jordan Love silenced critics with his breakout performance against the Lions. He put together a 3-touchdown night, including a bomb to Christian Watson leading the underdog Packers to get the W.

A PSA Authentic 2020 National Treasures Jordan Love NFL Shield Patch Autograph (1/1) | Card Ladder

Jordan Love has a bunch of 5-figure cards and even one that hit six figures. His highest selling card was a one-of-one 2020 National Treasures NFL Shield patch Autograph rookie card, that sold for $144K on August 22, 2024.

1982: New York Giants 13, Detroit Lions 6

Lawrence Taylor straight up owned this game, despite being injured. L.T. not only recorded a sack and a forced fumble, but also the game's most memorable moment was his 97-yard pick-six, the sole touchdown of the game and the monster play the Giants needed to get the win.

PSA 10 1982 Topps Lawrence Taylor Autographed rookie card #434 | Card Ladder

Lawrence Taylor has some great rookie cards and great modern cards to choose from, including Kabooms. His highest selling rookie card was an autographed PSA 10 1982 Topps rookie card (#434) that sold for $36K back in 2021. The highest price for a non-autographed PSA 10 is $17K, which also sold in 2021.

2012: New England Patriots 49, New York Jets 19

You’d think in this blowout game I’d be highlighting legendary quarterback Tom Brady, but no this game’s memorable moment belongs to Jets' QB Mark Sanchez. This was the infamous and instantly meme-worthy “Butt Fumble” game, which also has its own Wikipedia page.

2009 SP Authentic Mark Sanchez Rookie Autograph Patch (/499) | Card Ladder

Mark Sanchez has a few rookies to choose from and all, as you’d imagine, are very affordable. One common and easy pickup is the 2009 SP Authentic Rookie Autograph Patch (/499), which typically sells for around $20-$30 ungraded. The highest selling Sanchez rookie is a one-of-one 2009 SP Authentic NFL Shield logo which sold for $3,450 wayyyyyy back in 2010.

2004: Indianapolis Colts 41, Detroit Lions 9

This was another Thanksgiving Day blowout game but this time the key player was starting Colts quarterback, Peyton Manning. Manning became Superman on this day and put together one of the best Thanksgiving stat lines in NFL history, connecting for 6 touchdowns, no interceptions, completed 23 of 28 pass attempts, rushed for 4 yards, and never got sacked. He ended the game with a 141.4 rating as they handily defeated the Lions.

RELATED: Very rare Superman #1 sets a new record at auction

PSA 9 1998 Skybox E-X2001 Peyton Manning Essential Credentials Future #54 | Card Ladder

As you'd expect, Peyton Manning has some monster cards in the hobby. His highest selling card is a PSA 10 1998 Playoff Contender Autographed Rookie Ticket card, which sold in August, 2025 for $242K. However, the cooler rookie card of his is his Skybox E-X2001 Essential Credentials Future rookie card, a PSA 9 copy of which just sold in October for $174K.

2011: Baltimore Ravens 16, San Francisco 49ers 6

Thanksgiving in 2011 gave football fans the original "HARbowl", since it was first time brothers coached against each other in the NFL with John Harbaugh leading the Baltimore Ravens to victory over the San Francisco's 49ers, coached by brother Jim. This game was all defense, and the Ravens swarmed 49ers QB Alex Smith, sacking him 9 times.

PSA 8 1998 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Jim Harbaugh #136 | Card Ladder

There are a number of players to highlight in this one, but since this game was the first Harbaugh Bowl we're highlighting Jim, who not only coached but also played quarterback in the NFL for 14 seasons. As a result, collectors have no shortage of Jim Harbaugh options to choose from. The standout is his 1998 PMG #136 (/50). A PSA 8 sold in October for $1,350, which remains his highest selling card.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: