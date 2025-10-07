2025 Panini Black Football Release Overview

Panini is set to release another high end football product, and it will take the shape of 2025 Panini Black Football. This is considered a high end release, with only 5 cards being in one box. The product has been part of Panini's line for a number of years, and it has become a fan favorite over the years. Ahead of it's release date of Wednesday, October 8th, here is a look at what all can be found in this year's edition of Panini Black Football.

Base Cards/Parallels

The product contains a 200 card base set that includes 100 veterans and 100 rookies. The base set will not be of primary concern to most collectors however, as low numbered parallels provide appeal. This year, 7 parallels can be found of the base cards including: Royal (/99), Sapphire (/50), Citrine (/30), Emerald (/15), Ruby (/12), Gold (/10), and Platinum (/1). With so few cards per box, parallels may end up being in high demand, especially for collectors who put together complete parallel sets of players.

2025 Panini Black Football Lamar Jackson Citrine Parallel | Panini America

Inserts

Inserts will be a key feature of this year's release, both regular and short printed varieties. One returning SSP is the Vanta insert. It features a player amid a black background, and in front of the player is what looks to be stars in the sky. In all, the insert has some great eye appeal, and given it's rarity could be a great part of a collection.

2025 Panini Black Football Justin Jefferson Vanta SSP Insert | Panini America

Another SSP that returns this year is Smokescreen, which features players running out of the tunnel on gameday. The Christian McCaffrey version of the card shows him pointing up at the sky, with white smoke filling up part of the background. It may be one of the best looking inserts in the entire product, and truly captures how good football cards can look.

2025 Panini Black Football Christian McCaffrey Smokescreen Insert | Panini America

Autographs

Autographs will be the primary hit in 2025 Panini Black, and there will be no shortage of them up for grabs. The Shadow Ink subset contains autographs of many key names, including: Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, J.J. Watt, Bobby Wagner, and Sam LaPorta. The cards feature the player on what looks to be a stage, with a scoreboard type of screen behind them that says the team name.

2025 Panini Black Football Jared Goff Shadow Ink Autograph | Panini America

Patch Autographs will also be a chase in the product. Veterans and rookies will be on the checklist for these types of cards. We know that Jordan Love will appear on the checklist on the veteran side, but that is all that is known at the time of writing. The rookie checklist is known, and features names such as : Tyler Warren, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Ashton Jeanty.

2025 Panini Black Football Jordan Love Blacked Out Patch Autograph | Panini America

Live Selling

On Wednesday, breaks will be occurring on eBay Live. 528breaks will be hosting an event where hobby boxes of 2025 Panini Black and Select Football will be opened. The break will be done in a format where all spots will start at $1. A wheel will then be spun to determine what team the buyer will get. Depending on the price paid for the spot and team received, this could provide some good value for the collector. For anyone interested, the break can be found here once it goes live.

528Breaks Live Event: Wednesday, October 8th at 6 PM | eBay Live

2025 Panini Black Football looks to be a good release overall, as it contains some notable hits for collectors to chase. The cards themselves have great eye appeal, especially in the rare inserts that can be found. eBay Live will have a variety of online breaks for collectors who end up wanting a certain team or player on release day, which is tomorrow - October 8th. As Football season continues, the releases in the hobby will as well. Collectors may want to take note of this one, especially for those who like to prospect the key rookies from the draft.

