Topps releases images of rare 'All Kings' inserts

The new licensed NBA product includes the rare insert 'All Kings', channeling the 'All Aces' from the baseball flagship products.
Topps' new flagship basketball product, set to release this month, is already generating a lot of buzz amongst the card collecting community. And the recent release of the images of rare inserts adds to the suspsense and just gives collectors another great chase.

Topps is recreating the iconic 'All Aces' inserts that began in Topps' baseball flagship baseball product in 2023. After a one-year hiatus, All Aces came back in 2025 product.

2023 Topps All Aces Shohei Ohtani, these inserts are the inspiration for the All Kings NBA inserts. | eBay | https://ebay.us/m/MhJRjF

Searching eBay sold listings, the PSA 10 version of the 2023 Shohei Ohtani All Aces goes for more than $170. The 2025 versions carry and even higher premium. 130 Point shows a 2025 Topps Sandy Koufax All Aces, graded PSA GEM MT 10, going for $675.

2025 Topps Sandy Koufax All Aces, graded PSA GEM MT 10. | eBay | https://ebay.us/m/Ah1RWc

Early, the inserts were not too rare, but they have evolved in to one of the most sought after inserts from Topps after they have significantly cut the print run and lowered the odds. According to the social media posts, the NBA All Kings inserts are one out of every 2,864 hobby packs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's new All Kings insert from the 2025 Topps NBA basketball product. | Topps | https://tinyurl.com/6uwzsuka
Stephen Curry's new All Kings insert from the 2025 Topps NBA basketball product. | Topps | https://tinyurl.com/4xxfsu6m

According to the checklist on Beckett, there are 25 names included in the All Kings inserts. While the social media post says to look out for the gold 1-of-1 parallels, but it does not say anything about any other higher serial numbered parallels.

