Topps releases images of rare 'All Kings' inserts
In this story:
Topps' new flagship basketball product, set to release this month, is already generating a lot of buzz amongst the card collecting community. And the recent release of the images of rare inserts adds to the suspsense and just gives collectors another great chase.
RELATED: Karl-Anthony Towns starts ripping packs on YouTube
Topps is recreating the iconic 'All Aces' inserts that began in Topps' baseball flagship baseball product in 2023. After a one-year hiatus, All Aces came back in 2025 product.
Searching eBay sold listings, the PSA 10 version of the 2023 Shohei Ohtani All Aces goes for more than $170. The 2025 versions carry and even higher premium. 130 Point shows a 2025 Topps Sandy Koufax All Aces, graded PSA GEM MT 10, going for $675.
Early, the inserts were not too rare, but they have evolved in to one of the most sought after inserts from Topps after they have significantly cut the print run and lowered the odds. According to the social media posts, the NBA All Kings inserts are one out of every 2,864 hobby packs.
According to the checklist on Beckett, there are 25 names included in the All Kings inserts. While the social media post says to look out for the gold 1-of-1 parallels, but it does not say anything about any other higher serial numbered parallels.
After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz