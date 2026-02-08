Did Football Card Collectors Miss the Window on Sam Darnold?

Is it already too late to buy Sam Darnold? Prices on his cards have climbed during the Seahawks playoff run and attention on Seattle QB is higher than it has ever been. He has successfully transitioned from a perceived "bridge" quarterback to a legitimate franchise starter.

Darnold ranked 5th in the NFL in passing yards (4,048) this season and tied for 9th in passing touchdowns (25). In an epic NFC Championship vs. the Rams and MVP Matt Stafford, Darnold came out on top by throwing for three touchdowns, 346 passing yards, and a 127.8 passer rating. These statistics prove Darnold is far more than just a game manager who relies on a strong defense.

Values for premium Sam Darnold cards have skyrocketed. Many of his cards have doubled or tripled during the Seahawks playoff run, While such rapid growth often means the investment window has closed, the Seahawks' Super Bowl run makes things a bit complicated. Below we have analyzed three of Darnold’s flagship cards to determine if it’s still a good time to buy or if the peak is already behind us.

1. 2018 Optic Downtown Sam Darnold PSA 9

Price: $675 (last sold January 18th, 2026)

Low Price: $90 (November 2023)

Price Analysis: There are six Downtowns in the 2018 Optic football card set that sell for more than this Darnold rookie. It is understandable that Tom Brady, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson sell for more. A good argument could be made that the Darnold is undervalued when compared to the Saquon Barkley, Cam Newton, and Baker Mayfield Downtowns though.

Saquon is arguably the NFL's most talented back, but he plays a position the hobby largely ignores in favor of QBs. And while Cam Newton is a former MVP, his 2018 Downtown lacks the "rookie card" appeal that drives Sam Darnold’s value.

The most interesting comparison is Baker Mayfield, whose career mirrors Darnold’s. They both have nice comeback stories, but Baker’s is just a worse version of it. While Darnold is peaking at the right time and eyeing a Super Bowl ring, Mayfield’s momentum stalled in 2025 when he couldn't even win a wide-open NFC South. Somehow Mayfield’s rookie Downtown last sold for $900 ($225 more than Darnold’s), which shows that Darnold’s still has room to grow.

2. 2019 Absolute Kaboom! Sam Darnold (raw)

Price: $400 (last sold January 26th, 2026)

Low Price: $60 (February 2022)

Price Analysis: In the 2019 set, a staggering 22 players currently have Kaboom inserts that outprice Sam Darnold’s. This list includes hobby afterthoughts like Alvin Kamara, Todd Gurley, and Khalil Mack. Most notably, Baker Mayfield’s Kaboom recently sold for $800, exactly double the current price of Darnold’s. This massive price gap clearly demonstrates that Darnold’s market still has significant room for growth.

3. 2018 Prizm Hyper Sam Darnold /275 PSA 9

Price: $135 (last sold January 27th, 2026)

Low Price: $10.35 (January 2023)

Price Analysis: The only players with more expensive 2018 Prizm Hyper cards than Darnold are Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes. This makes perfect sense and is easily justifiable. That being said, Josh Allen’s Prizm Hyper in a PSA 9 ($700) is five times more expensive than Darnold’s.

A quarterback’s legacy and card prices are ultimately defined by playoff success and championship rings more than any other metric. While Josh Allen has yet to prove he can consistently win the biggest postseason games, Sam Darnold has shown that capacity during his recent Super Bowl run. Darnold is younger than Allen and plays a style less dependent on raw athleticism and rushing.

Darnold’s game is likely to age better than Allen's. It may sound bold, but Darnold is in a position to possibly overtake Allen as the superior player.

Is there Still a Buying Window for Sam Darnold?

Yes, Darnold cards have upside no matter what happens in Super Bowl LX. If Darnold wins the Super Bowl, his prices will jump. This is obvious. Quarterbacks who lift the trophy always see immediate spikes in card prices.

Darnold is just 28. He would still be one of the younger quarterbacks in the tier collectors chase. He would still have prime seasons ahead. And he would instantly enter conversations about building a legacy rather than chasing validation.

Collectors would start asking new questions. Can he repeat? Can he get back to the Super Bowl? Where does he rank historically if he wins multiple rings? Those questions create demand and demand sustains prices.

If he loses, expect his card could dip. Big games usually create emotional buying and emotional selling. That being said, Seattle’s roster is built to compete, and young playmakers like Jaxon Smith-Njigba give Darnold legitimate long-term weapons. The infrastructure is there for more playoff runs. A loss followed by a correction could create an excellent entry point for football card investors.

