Caitlin Clark Drives Demand For New Panini WNBA Cards
Usually, when you hear a sentence with the words “Caitlin Clark” and “Downtown,” it’s in reference to a wild shot she took from half court or several feet behind the three-point line. But in this case, it refers to a long-awaited trading card, one that hasn’t existed in women’s basketball cards until now.
Over the years, we’ve seen multiple WNBA products released, but the past few seasons have brought a noticeable increase in both demand and volume. In the grand scheme of things, the WNBA is still a relatively new league, having been founded in 1997. While the league has always featured superstars, it’s hard to argue against the impact Caitlin Clark has had on the sport overall.
The 2024 WNBA draft class for sports cards is drawing close comparisons to the 2018 NBA draft class. It’s a year that has elevated WNBA trading cards to a new level. Not long ago, the only WNBA product available was Prizm in 2020, the first time the Prizm brand debuted for the league, headlined by Sabrina Ionescu.
RELATED: Sabrina Ionescu 1 of 1 Prizm Rookie Card Should Break Records
In 2022, Panini introduced Revolution Basketball for the WNBA. But the big leap came last year, with Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Cameron Brink featured in Select, one of Panini’s flagship brands.
Now, Panini is set to continue expanding the WNBA lineup, including Donruss, which will feature Caitlin Clark’s first Downtown insert. While there hasn’t been any confirmation on the full checklist, collectors are hopeful it will include stars like Angel Reese and rookie sensation Paige Bueckers.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark Sets Record for Highest Sale of a Women's Sports Card
What remains unclear is the future of the WNBA license once Fanatics takes over the NBA license at the end of this year. Though the two leagues have been linked in various ways, the NBA’s departure from Panini hasn’t yet come with an announcement regarding the WNBA’s licensing situation.