Caitlin Clark Drives Demand For New Panini WNBA Cards

For years the Downtown has been staple for football and NBA and now Panini is making them for the WNBA

Adam Palmer

May 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after a basket against the Atlanta Dream in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Usually, when you hear a sentence with the words “Caitlin Clark” and “Downtown,” it’s in reference to a wild shot she took from half court or several feet behind the three-point line. But in this case, it refers to a long-awaited trading card, one that hasn’t existed in women’s basketball cards until now.

Over the years, we’ve seen multiple WNBA products released, but the past few seasons have brought a noticeable increase in both demand and volume. In the grand scheme of things, the WNBA is still a relatively new league, having been founded in 1997. While the league has always featured superstars, it’s hard to argue against the impact Caitlin Clark has had on the sport overall.

The 2024 WNBA draft class for sports cards is drawing close comparisons to the 2018 NBA draft class. It’s a year that has elevated WNBA trading cards to a new level. Not long ago, the only WNBA product available was Prizm in 2020, the first time the Prizm brand debuted for the league, headlined by Sabrina Ionescu.

Sabrina Ionescu
Jun 25, 2024; Belmont Park, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) dribbles past Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith (8) in the fourth quarter of the Commissioner’s Cup Championship game at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In 2022, Panini introduced Revolution Basketball for the WNBA. But the big leap came last year, with Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Cameron Brink featured in Select, one of Panini’s flagship brands.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark
May 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shake hands before the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Now, Panini is set to continue expanding the WNBA lineup, including Donruss, which will feature Caitlin Clark’s first Downtown insert. While there hasn’t been any confirmation on the full checklist, collectors are hopeful it will include stars like Angel Reese and rookie sensation Paige Bueckers.

What remains unclear is the future of the WNBA license once Fanatics takes over the NBA license at the end of this year. Though the two leagues have been linked in various ways, the NBA’s departure from Panini hasn’t yet come with an announcement regarding the WNBA’s licensing situation.

Adam Palmer
ADAM PALMER

Adam has been a sports content creator since 2016, initially focusing on creating sports-related graphics for his Instagram page. In 2018, he transitioned to writing and podcasting about sports cards. Since then, he has worked both independently and with companies within the industry, producing podcasts, videos, and written content on sports cards.

