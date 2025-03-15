Topps Gold Logoman Cards: The Next Big Chase in Game-Worn Patch Collecting
On the heels of the MLB Rookie Debut Patch Autographs’ success, Topps is expanding its game-worn patch program.
In partnership with Fanatics, Topps, and Nike, select award-winning players will wear jerseys featuring a gold MLB logo in place of the traditional silhouetted batter on the back.
The players receiving these special logos include Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes, Luis Gil, Chris Sale, and Tarik Skubal — the major award winners from the 2024 season.
Topps will authenticate 10 of these game-worn jerseys throughout the season, using the patches to create a new set of trading cards: Gold Logoman cards. It's not determined where the cards will appear yet, but it likely be after the 2025 season.
Baseball fans will get their first look at one of these when the Dodgers take the field on March 15 in an exhibition game ahead of the Tokyo Series. Ohtani will wear a jersey with the gold MLB Logo on the back. Instead of red, white and blue, the MLB logo will be embellished in gold with a solid dark background.
The MLB Rookie Debut Patch Autographs have been a hit for Topps. These cards aren’t just commanding high prices on the secondary market—they’re generating serious buzz.
Right now, the 2024 Topps MLB Debut Patch Autograph card of Paul Skenes is up for auction at Fanatics Collect. Bidding has surpassed $500,000, with the auction set to close on March 20.
The game-issued patch cards showcase Fanatics’ access to players and teams, bringing collectors closer to the action. These cards capture exact moments from the field — eliminating any ambiguity about their origins.
For fans looking for something they can get their hands on, retail versions of the jerseys will also be available. Fanatics will re-create them in home, away, City Connect, and alternate styles.