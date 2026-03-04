NBC Passes on Hiring Full-Time Analyst for ‘Sunday Night Baseball’

1. NBC announced on Wednesday that Jason Benetti will be the play-by-play caller for Sunday Night Baseball this season.

That’s a great choice and kudos to NBC for being able to bring Benetti over from Fox.

What’s more interesting to me, though, about NBC’s play for Sunday nights, is that Benetti will not have a regular partner. NBC has chosen to pass on hiring a full-time analyst and instead, according to NBC, “will be paired with analysts with connections to each participating team.”

I have the coldest take ever regarding this development: I don’t know how I feel about this move.

I like the idea of having a regular broadcast crew that fans can develop a connection with over the year. Whether you liked them or not, baseball has had some memorable national crews over the years, including Joe Buck and Tim McCarver, Jon Miller and Joe Morgan, and Vin Scully and Joe Garagiola if you want to go way back.

Fans want to build a connection with a broadcast crew, no matter the sport. Sports fans also like consistency.

I’m not a fan of playing “guess the announcer” every week. If you miss the opening segment of Sunday Night Baseball this season, more often than not, you’re going to have no idea who the analysts are unless you recognize the voice of your local broadcaster.

The flip side is that fans like to hear their local broadcasters. This is especially true in the postseason. National guys come in and just don’t know the team nearly as well as the analyst who has been there all year calling more than a hundred games.

This isn’t a knock on NBC. I give the network credit for getting creative. And I know it’s unrealistic to say I want one national analyst for the regular season and local analysts in the postseason. But that’s my take.

I would love to know how you guys feel about NBC’s plan.

2. CBS and TNT Sports has announced their men’s NCAA tournament broadcast crews:

Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill

Kevin Harlan, Robbie Hummel and Stan Van Gundy

Brian Anderson and Jim Jackson

Andrew Catalon and Steve Lappas

Brandon Gaudin and Chris Webber

Spero Dedes and Jim Spanarkel

Tom McCarthy and Candace Parker and Dan Bonner

Brad Nessler and Wally Szczerbiak

The most noteworthy piece of news is that Brian Anderson, Charles Barkley and Dick Vitale will call TruTV’s second game of the “First Four” on Tuesday, March 17.

3. Whoever handles social media for the New Orleans Pelicans should take a bow. After Stephen A. Smith got on Zion Williamson for having a weight issue during a recent edition of First Take, the team’s social media department decided to return the favor, which angered Smith.

Pulling out stuff from a decade, two decades, three decades ago, ???? No problem. See y’all tomorrow on @FirstTake. Remember one thing: YOU ASKED FOR THiS!!!! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 3, 2026

And again, the Pelicans’ social media team fired back with a creative retort.

4. NBC’s “throwback” broadcast of the Spurs-Sixers game on Tuesday was a ton of fun and brought back the best NBA memories. This should be the intro every week.

ROUNDBALL ROCK INTO BOB COSTAS CALLING PLAY-BY-PLAY! Feels like the old days. 👏



📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/ytp6YVbSup — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) March 4, 2026

The look of this starting lineup graphic. 👌 pic.twitter.com/R5L6tdf9KW — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) March 4, 2026

5. Kansas coach Bill Self had the coolest looking ejection on Tuesday night.

Never one to give ASU credit for anything but hitting the smoke machine on Bill Self after he’s been ejected is incredible work by that arena worker pic.twitter.com/luG3ICpaSK — Curtis Rogers (@AKidFromKent) March 4, 2026

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: It was 25 years ago today that the Season 3 premiere episode of the Sopranos aired on HBO. It was one of the show’s better season openers with the FBI trying to close in on Tony while a Police classic heightened the urgency.

