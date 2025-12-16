Topps Chrome Star Wars Galaxy was released on December 10, 2025. There is artwork in this set that celebrates the 10th anniversary of The Force Awakens and the 20th anniversary of Revenge of the Sith. Many inserts and buyback chase cards make this product exciting for all Star Wars fans.

RELATED: Rare Star Wars poster sells for record price, collectibles market booming

2025 Star Wars Galaxy Topps Chrome Box

Dave and Adam's

Han Solo (Harrison Ford Autograph)

Beckett.com

There are 49 autographs, all of which are numbered to 199. Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Samual L. Jackson (Mace Windu), Harrison Ford (Han Solo), and Daisy Ridley (Rey) are just a few of the autographs in the set. The odds of pulling an autograph are one in every 952 packs. There are also dual, triple, and quad autographs.

There are many inserts to chase in this product. The inserts that are tough to pull are the comicfractor, one in every 1,080 packs. The Ralph McQuarrie Buybacks are new this year, no odds given. Cards from the Galaxy 1993 series one and 1994 series two. Two of the buybacks are signed by McQuarrie.

RELATED: Top 5 Non-Sports Card Sales of 2025

Fall of the Jedi

The base includes 100 cards that feature characters and scenes from the beloved franchise. The Fall of the Jedi is the pivotal scene from Revenge of the Sith, where Anakin Skywalker becomes Darth Vader and destroys the Jedi's Order. All of the base cards also have parallels, just like any other Topps product. There are the superfractors along with red refractors and a Star Wars red logofractor.

Cardladder

eBay

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: