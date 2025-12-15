With the sports card market’s increased demand, sales records appear to be broken on a regular basis. The next of which may be a card shared by two baseball legends of their eras, Mickey Mantle and Ken Griffey Jr. The iconic 1994 Upper Deck dual autograph is currently at Goldin Auctions and is set to close on January 3, with the potential to set a new record sale price in sight.

1994 Upper Deck Mickey Mantle and Ken Griffey Jr. dual autograph card at auction. | https://goldin.co/item/1994-upper-deck-gm1-mickey-mantle-ken-griffey-jr-dual-signed-card-bgso6w7k?queryId=eyJxdWVyeUlkIjoiMWE0OTRkYjI5NDY4NzVkZjdiM2EwOTBmNGY2ZDZlYmEiLCJjYXJkSW5kZXgiOjJ9

This card continues to grow increasingly iconic for several reasons. For starters, both Mantle and Griffey are icons of their era and already have two of the most recognizable baseball cards of all time in the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle and the 1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey Jr. When those two players are brought together on a single card with on-card autographs, it doesn’t take long for interest to build. Additionally, some copies were signed by only one of the two players, which makes the fully dual-signed versions even more desirable. It also doesn’t hurt that Mantle has very few on-card autographs overall and is only paired with Ken Griffey Jr. in this product.

💎 1994 Upper Deck Mantle/Griffey Dual Auto 💎



✅ Jul 2020 → $19,905

✅ Nov 2025 → $90,000



📈 Gain: +352% in 5 years pic.twitter.com/nSatUT7E89 — Best Cards Ever 🏆 (@CardsBoulevard) November 22, 2025

The current record sale price for this card sits at $90,000, set when a BGS 9.5 example sold just a few weeks ago on November 21. And while the copy currently at Goldin is also graded a BGS 9.5, there's a major difference between the two, as not all BGS 9.5s are created equal. The BGS 9.5 grade can represent a wide range of subgrade combinations, from three 9.5s and a 9 (which is typically the least desirable), all the way up to two 9.5s and two 10s (which will usually fetch a nice premium).

A lower-end BGS 9.5 1989 Upper Deck Ken Griffey Jr. selling for under 70% of a True Gem+ example. | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=date&direction=desc

That said, the copy that sold for $90,000 didn't list any subgrades on the slab. With that context, it would not be surprising to see the Goldin example, which features three 9.5 subgrades and a 10 (also known as a True Gem+), surpass the previous record. As of now, the bidding sits at $73,200 including the buyer’s premium, with 19 days left in the auction.

