Topps Finest is back in the Octagon—bigger, bolder, and flashier than ever. The 2025 Topps Finest UFC release doubles down on everything collectors love about the chrome era: punchy parallels, crisp refractor shine, and a checklist stacked with champions and rising stars. With a 300-card tiered base set, two autographs per hobby box, and case hits that hit harder than a head kick, this year’s Finest is a must-rip for fight fans.

Fans can chase popular fighters like Khazmat Chimaev and Valentina Shevchenko. | Fanatics

Chrome Meets Combat

Since its debut in 1993, Topps Finest has been the gold standard for shiny cardboard. It introduced refractors to the hobby and built a reputation for turning athletes into icons—one gleaming card at a time. Translated to the UFC, that same legacy shines under the bright lights of the Octagon. The result? A release that feels equal parts museum piece and fight-night adrenaline.

The 2025 base set is divided into three tiers—Common, Uncommon, and Rare—each with its own escalating chase factor. Twelve types of refractors, from the classic Gold /50 to the elusive Superfractor /1, give collectors plenty of reasons to keep ripping.

Lucky collectors can hit dual autos of Sean O'Malley and UFC boss Dana White | Fanatics

Fighters That Move the Needle

If this set had a walkout song, it would be all killer, no filler. 2025 Topps Finest UFC reads like a dream card for fight fans: Jon Jones, the heavyweight GOAT; Conor McGregor, the sport’s loudest and most lucrative voice; and Sean “Suga” O’Malley, the modern face of UFC flair.

There’s Islam Makhachev, the heir to Khabib’s throne; Ilia Topuria, the undefeated Spanish sensation; and Alex Pereira, the two-division wrecking machine whose striking game is as precise as his parallels. Add legends like Valentina Shevchenko, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira, and this set becomes a who’s who of championship DNA.

Fan favorites Max Holloway and the GOAT Jon Jones. | Fanatics

Collectors know these fighters don’t just headline cards—they move markets. Their autos and short prints carry long-term value, and their refractors often become the centerpiece of personal collections.

Rookies Ready to Rise

Every new Finest set also marks the arrival of the next wave of Octagon talent. This year, rookie cards are deep and diverse: Payton Talbott, Jean Silva, and Mauricio Santos headline the men’s chase, while Ailin Perez and Victoria Dudakova represent the future of women’s MMA.

Meanwhile, Reinier de Ridder brings elite international intrigue after years of dominance abroad, and Raul Rosas Jr. continues to fascinate collectors as the youngest fighter ever signed to the UFC. For prospectors and flippers alike, these RCs are where the upside lies.

Rookie Bantamweight fighter Vinicius Oliveira | Fanatics

Inserts, Autos, and Knockout Case Hits

As always, Finest isn’t just about the base set. Inserts like Intimidators, Finishers, Golden Moments, and Showstoppers bring personality and flair to every pack. The dual-signed Thoughts From the Boss cards—featuring fighters and UFC President Dana White—add an extra layer of hobby prestige.

And then there are the case hits: Monochrome, Fandomonium, and Blinding Lights—SSPs that blend minimalism, motion, and star power into true collector centerpieces.

The man, the myth, The Notorious: Conor McGregor | Fanatics

With two autos, eight parallels, and eight inserts per box, Topps Finest UFC 2025 is pure adrenaline from rip to recap.

Join the Breaks

When the release hits shelves on November 7th, collectors will be able to rip live and chase their favorite fighters with breakers like JoshODeezy on eBay Live. Whether you’re hunting for a Sean O’Malley Superfractor or a Topuria insert, joining a break is your front-row ticket to UFC cardboard glory.

Pick you favorite UFC fighter on eBay Live with breakers including Josh O Deezy | https://www.ebay.com/str/joshodeezyunlimited

