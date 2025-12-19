Merlin Magic: Topps Celebrates 30 Years of Merlin with Yamal, Messi, and more cards

Topps is tapping straight into football nostalgia with the launch of its 2024-25 Topps Merlin UEFA Club Competitions. The new premium release revives the iconic look and feel of the original 1995 Merlin album that defined a generation of UK fans. Packed with retro design cues and a full-throttle 1990s aesthetic, the collection blends childhood memories with modern hobby prestige. Each box includes a Merlin 1995 30th Anniversary Album Card as a guaranteed insert.

Ultra-rare case hits like The Shiny One and Renaissance headline the chase, alongside autographed and match-used relic cards featuring today’s superstars and all-time greats-from Lamine Yamal and Erling Haaland to Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane. For collectors who grew up swapping Merlin in the playground, this anniversary edition brings the magic back, shinier, rarer, and more collectible than ever.

Messi Merlin | Topps

Topps is marking 30 years of Merlin with a new UEFA Chrome release that deliberately looks back to where the brand began in 1995, while presenting it through a modern, premium collector format. Inspired by the original 1995 Merlin sticker album, the anniversary edition celebrates its roots through the Merlin 1995 30th Anniversary Insert Set, while delivering a distinctly Hobby-focused experience built around rarity, design, and the thrill of the chase.

Cruyff Renaissance | Topps

At the center of that chase sit two standout inserts destined to define the release: The Shiny One and Renaissance. Both arrive as true case-hit moments, designed to be instantly recognisable, highly limited, and among the most sought-after Merlin cards of the modern era.

Yamal The Shiny | Topps

A deep autograph lineup anchors the collection, featuring Sorcerers, European Knights, Autograph Wizard Variations, Mystic Nights, and Ageless Alchemy signatures.

Pirlo Sorcerers Auto | Topps

The familiar chases are redesigned to highlight 30 years of Merlin, but the real highlight is always the case-hit Matchball autographs. The chase peaks with Merlin’s Match Ball Signatures, pairing sticker autographs with official UEFA, Adidas, and Molten match-used relics, alongside dramatic Dual Match Ball Signature Book Cards.

MLS Auto | Topps

The 200-card base set spans elite talent from the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League.

Mo Salah | Topps

Merlin is always known for creative inserts, including Merlin’s Chosen One, Elite Society, Ageless Alchemy, and the retail-exclusive (and fan favorite) Merlin’s Gamers. Collectors can also chase the elusive The Grail for Lionel Messi and premium Marks of Excellence on-card Autographs, designed to reward dedicated collectors over time.

