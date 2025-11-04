NBA cards for Wemby, Dirk and other elite Power Forwards

What is a "modern" NBA Power Forward? Let's begin by saying it has almost nothing to do with the era that the player lived in. We're talking style of game more than anything else; a player who can stretch the defense, isn't afraid to handle the ball when necessary, has legit passing skills, and is able to fit into today's modern freewheeling fast flowing era. These five players exemplify those skills:

5. Victor Wembanyama

SI for kids | Cardladder

While he's played less than a full season worth of games in his career, have you seen this guy play this year?! The Alien looks primed to take over the league, now; the kids don't like waiting these days. If not for injury concerns, he would already be this year's MVP favorite. How many replays can we watch of him blocking a shot, recovering the ball, followed by multiple behind the back dribbles, a crossover, and a step in three. It's flat out ridiculous. The league has never seen anything like it, so he makes the list on potential alone. When it's all said and done he might also end up being the first 8 foot tall chess master. His first card was this SI for Kids example, a classic look for a modern GOAT in the making.

4. Jerry Lucas

Jerry Lucas Ruler | Cardladder

If you've never heard of this guy, look him up. The NBA just posted an unseen highlight reel of his and you won't be disappointed. Lucas was a winner; he won an NCAA championship at Ohio State with teammate John Havlicek, before playing on the Knicks last championship squad in 1973. He was a 7 time All-Star, 1964 NBA rookie of the year, and most importantly he had the modern PF game before people knew what that meant. He could shoot (Knicks fan of the day say he was the best shooter on the team), pass (averaging over 3 assists a game for his career), and he was one heck of a rebounder too. Playing alongside center Willis Reed in New York, he was the first big who would pop out to stretch the D. He could also put the ball on the floor for a dribble or two and side step his way into an open shot; a modern big before they existed. Don't sleep on this 1969 Topps Rulers set either, they are cooler than cool and a sight to behold.

3. Chris Bosh

Chris Bosh | Cardladder

Some people like to hate on Bosh as the outsider and weakest link of Miami's legendary Big 3, but this guy earned his accolades. He was a consistent 20 and (almost) 10 guy for the Raptors for years before going to the Heat, and Miami doesn't win squat without his contributions. He could shoot, more often than not played facing the basket, and if not for blood clotting issues, his career may have lasted many more years; an unsung hero on one of the most dominant teams in modern times. This Upper Deck die-cut rookie of his really pops and was a true premonition, future All-Star indeed.

2. Kevin Durant

KD rook | Cardladder

When KD entered the league, HE was the alien we had never seen before. A near 7 footer who played like a wing and could get his sweet shot off at will. He can dribble, stretch the floor (an understatement), and has shot almost 40% from downtown over an astounding 18 year NBA career. He's a true legend, even for us purists who hold some distaste for his team-shuttling. After one brilliant year at Texas, he was Seattle's last true great (even if it didn't last). For his rookie card of choice this Topps Orange variation is a must have as it's reminiscent of his Longhorn days. Durant's mean mug was all business from Day 1.

1. Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk | Cardladder

Reigning supreme on this list is the greatest European to ever play in the NBA, Dirk Nowitzki. Dirk changed the game on multiple levels. First and foremost, we had never seen a big who was so comfortable shooting and facing up to the hoop until he arrived. He also ushered in a new era of the NBA, as he proved that Europeans could not only run with the Americans, they could dominate us too.

A 14-time All-Star, NBA champion, and connoisseur of the now ubiquitous one-legged fadeaway, Dirk was a true 1 of 1. Perhaps one day this list will have a different order (looking at you Wemby), but for now, Dirk reigns supreme. When you only need to say the first name and the whole world knows who you're talking about you've done something right.

