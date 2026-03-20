2025 Topps Ohtani & Judge Dual Logoman Auto Sells for Over $2 Million

One of the most significant modern baseball cards ever produced has officially found a new home.

The 2025 Topps Chrome Dual MVP Shohei Ohtani & Aaron Judge Gold MLB Logoman Patch Auto 1/1 sold for $2.16 million (including the buyer's premium) on Fanatics Collect, capping off a highly anticipated auction and immediately placing the card among the most valuable modern baseball cards.

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A Card Built Around MVP Greatness

Beginning in 2025, MLB and Fanatics introduced special Gold MLB Logoman patches worn by the reigning MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year winners from the previous season. Six players receive the honor each year, and Topps translated that exclusivity directly into 2025 Topps Chrome with ultra‑limited Gold Logoman patch autograph cards, including this dual‑auto 1/1 featuring both league MVPs.

The Gold Logoman swatches in these cards are cut from MLB Authenticated game‑worn jerseys featuring the award‑season gold logo, rather than being manufactured patches, which is a big part of why collectors are treating them more like memorabilia pieces than standard pack‑pulled hits.

2025 Topps Chrome Dual MVP Shohei Ohtani & Aaron Judge GOLD MLB LOGOMAN PATCH AUTO 1/1 | Fanatics Collect

The result is a card that quite literally stitches together the best of both leagues. Ohtani’s game-used patch traces back to a May 26 performance against Cleveland, where he launched his 19th home run of the season. Four days later, Judge wore his patch in a Dodgers–Yankees matchup in Los Angeles—also homering for his 19th. Two MVPs. Two signature moments. One card.

2025 Topps Chrome Dual MVP Shohei Ohtani & Aaron Judge GOLD MLB LOGOMAN PATCH AUTO 1/1 | Fanatics Collect

Shohei Ohtani: Baseball’s Ultimate Game-Changer

Shohei Ohtani’s 2024 NL MVP season with the Dodgers marked a true inflection point in his career. In his first year in Los Angeles—serving strictly as a hitter while rehabbing his arm—he still delivered a video-game line: around a .310 average, 50-plus home runs, 130 RBI, 130-plus runs scored, and nearly 60 stolen bases, with an OPS north of 1.000. That historic 50–50 combination of power and speed didn’t just lead the league—it reset expectations for what a modern offensive season could look like.

Zooming out, Ohtani’s broader resume is already tracking toward all-time territory. By the end of 2025, he had compiled four MVP awards across both leagues, more than 280 home runs, over 150 stolen bases, and ace-level pitching numbers on the mound. Add in his ability to dominate as both a hitter and pitcher—something not seen at this level in generations—and Ohtani has firmly established himself as one of the most unique and impactful players in baseball history.

Aaron Judge: Power, Precision, and Prime Dominance

Across the field, Aaron Judge continues to define power hitting in the modern era—and his 2024 AL MVP season is the clearest snapshot of that dominance. He hit over .320 with nearly 60 home runs, more than 140 RBI, and an OPS north of 1.100, leading the league in multiple categories while anchoring a Yankees lineup that made a deep October run.

It reinforced what his 62-homer 2022 season first signaled: this level of production is sustainable. By the time he added a third MVP in 2025, Judge had already surpassed 350 career home runs, become the fastest player in MLB history to reach 300, and established himself as one of the defining offensive forces of the Statcast era—exactly the kind of profile that belongs on a dual Gold Logoman with Ohtani.

Aaron Judge signs his 1-of-1 Gold Logoman dual autograph with Shohei Ohtani 🔥



“Special card right there.” pic.twitter.com/4eCqN9n3Pe — Topps (@Topps) March 15, 2026

Where This Sale Lands in the Market

The Ohtani–Judge dual Logoman arrives at a time when the very top of the market continues to reset.

Earlier this year, an Aaron Judge rookie Superfractor sold for $5.2 million , setting a new modern baseball card record. Meanwhile, a Shohei Ohtani Topps Chrome Gold Logoman 1/1 reached $3 million, underscoring the demand for generational talent tied to truly unique patches.

This card sits squarely at the intersection of those trends —two MVPs, game-used gold patches, on-card autographs, and a shared moment in baseball history that includes both a World Series meeting and parallel MVP campaigns.

A Snapshot of an Era

With a final price of $2.16 million, the card doesn’t just reflect rarity—it captures a moment in time.

Because when you combine Ohtani’s unprecedented two-way dominance with Judge’s historic power—and tie it all together in a one-of-one with game-worn MVP patches—you’re not just looking at a card. You’re looking at a snapshot of an era.