Dodgers vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 5
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The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros are off to opposite starts this season. The Dodgers are toward the top of the standings at 22-13, while the Astros are battling to stay out of the basement at 14-22.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Dodgers gave the Astros a rough return home last night with an 8-3 win after Houston won two of three in Boston.
It doesn’t get any easier tonight for Houston with Shohei Ohtani on the mound.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Astros on Tuesday, May 5.
Dodgers vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (-131)
- Astros +1.5 (+109)
Moneyline
- Dodgers -232
- Astros +189
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Dodgers vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (2-1, 0.60 ERA)
- Astros: Peter Lambert (1-2, 3.52 ERA)
Shohei Ohtani has been absolutely fantastic on the mound this season. That 0.60 ERA isn’t the result of shorter outings like last year when he was rehabbing in the majors. He’s gone six innings in all five starts, allowing just two earned runs all year – but he did take the loss last time out in Miami.
Peter Lambert has been solid enough through three starts this season. After allowing 4 ER in 5 IP in his first start against the Cardinals, he threw six shutout innings against the Guardians before allowing two runs in 4.1 innings last time out in Baltimore.
Dodgers vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 5
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park
- How to Watch (TV): SNLA, SCHN, TBS
- Dodgers record: 22-13
- Astros record: 14-22
Dodgers vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shohei Ohtani UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs (+112)
Shohei Ohtani has yet to allow two earned runs in a start this season, and I don’t see that changing tonight in Houston. The Astros haven’t been great offensively recently, and Ohtani should be able to smother their bats.
I’ll happily take these plus odds for Ohtani to keep doing what he does on the mound for the Dodgers.
Dodgers vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
I can only look to the Dodgers tonight in Houston, and the run line is the play at -1.5 (-131).
Looking at the Dodgers’ wins this season, 17 of 22 of them have been by at least two runs. There were also a few walk-off wins at home that came by just one run, but likely could’ve been more had they been able to complete the inning.
For the Astros, 20 of their 22 losses have been by margin.
I’ll take the Dodgers in a blowout tonight in Houston.
Pick: Astros -1.5 (-131)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop