Dodgers vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 5

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros are off to opposite starts this season. The Dodgers are toward the top of the standings at 22-13, while the Astros are battling to stay out of the basement at 14-22.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Dodgers gave the Astros a rough return home last night with an 8-3 win after Houston won two of three in Boston.

It doesn’t get any easier tonight for Houston with Shohei Ohtani on the mound.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Astros on Tuesday, May 5.

Dodgers vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (-131)

Astros +1.5 (+109)

Moneyline

Dodgers -232

Astros +189

Total

8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Dodgers vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (2-1, 0.60 ERA)

Astros: Peter Lambert (1-2, 3.52 ERA)

Shohei Ohtani has been absolutely fantastic on the mound this season. That 0.60 ERA isn’t the result of shorter outings like last year when he was rehabbing in the majors. He’s gone six innings in all five starts, allowing just two earned runs all year – but he did take the loss last time out in Miami.

Peter Lambert has been solid enough through three starts this season. After allowing 4 ER in 5 IP in his first start against the Cardinals, he threw six shutout innings against the Guardians before allowing two runs in 4.1 innings last time out in Baltimore.

Dodgers vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 5

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, SCHN, TBS

Dodgers record: 22-13

Astros record: 14-22

Dodgers vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Shohei Ohtani UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs (+112)

Shohei Ohtani has yet to allow two earned runs in a start this season, and I don’t see that changing tonight in Houston. The Astros haven’t been great offensively recently, and Ohtani should be able to smother their bats.

I’ll happily take these plus odds for Ohtani to keep doing what he does on the mound for the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

I can only look to the Dodgers tonight in Houston, and the run line is the play at -1.5 (-131).

Looking at the Dodgers’ wins this season, 17 of 22 of them have been by at least two runs. There were also a few walk-off wins at home that came by just one run, but likely could’ve been more had they been able to complete the inning.

For the Astros, 20 of their 22 losses have been by margin.

I’ll take the Dodgers in a blowout tonight in Houston.

Pick: Astros -1.5 (-131)

Register with DraftKings today and get $100 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.