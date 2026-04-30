What Mike Trout’s Early Season Resurgence Means for Baseball Card Collectors

The baseball season is about to enter its second full month. So far fans and collectors have been treated to the major league debuts from top prospects like JJ Wetherholt and Konor Griffin as well as some potential breakout performances from established big leaguers like Sal Stewart and Ben Rice.



There have also been notable bounce backs from former All Stars. Perhaps no player has put himself back on the map more than former three time AL MVP and future Hall of Famer Mike Trout.





Mike Trout Topps NOW 1/1 FoilFractor Patch card | Topps.com

Trout's 2026 Resurgence

The resurgence for Trout has come after several injury plagued seasons that kept him out of the Angels lineup sapping his counting numbers.



This year Trout appears to be healthy and showed that during a four game series against the New York Yankees in mid-April 2026. During that series, Trout put on a show going toe to toe with reigning MVP Aaron Judge. By the time the series ended, Trout had belted five home runs and drove in ten runs. It was the most home runs hit by a visiting player against the Yankees.



As a result of that accomplishment, Trout earned a Topps NOW card set honoring his performance. After the series, Trout was able to keep some that positive momentum going since that series as he’s hit two more home runs raising his OBP to .426 and his OPS to .999.

What this Means for Collectors

2023 Topps X J-Rod - Anime Art Mike Trout #A-5 | CardLadder.com

As a result of his massive weekend at Yankee Stadium and continued strong play in 2026, collectors and fans have started to take notice.



Per CardLadder sales data, Trout cards saw a surge in sales just after his impressive showing in New York. That surge has continued throughout the month of April with 21.3% growth rate.



For collectors who hung onto their Trout cards, those are welcomed numbers.

The question collectors need to consider now is if this is a true return to form for Trout. Trout has had only one season with more that 130 games in his last five. During that time he had a myriad of injuries including a back injury that he will continue to have managed throughout the rest of his career. While the early signs are encouraging,



it’s probably too early to make a definitive call. Collectors and fans should continue to keep a close on his progress because if he continues to stay healthy and hit, it would be fair to expect his card market to continue to rise.