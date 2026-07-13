2026 MLB Home Run Derby: Each Batter's Highest Selling Baseball Cards

The 2026 MLB Home Run Derby presented by T-Mobile kicks off on Monday night, July 13, from Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia and is sure to be a power-packed showcase of baseball's most exciting home run hitters. With that said, now's a perfect time to look at things from a hobby perspective and take a closer look at each participant's highest-selling baseball card.

Before we get into each participant's highest-selling card, it should first be noted who the players are how the format differs this year versus that of year's past. From the National League we have Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies and Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals. From the American League, we have Munetake Murakami of the Chicago White Sox, Willson Contreras of the Boston Red Sox, Jac Caglianone of the Kansas City Royals, Ben Rice of the New York Yankees, and Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays.

2026 MLB Home Run Derby Format

The 2026 MLB Home Run Derby will be played under a brand-new format as Major League Baseball has replaced timed rounds with a fixed number of swings, in the name of efficiency rather than the highest home run total in each round, as has been the case in years past.

With that said, each batter will receive 20 swings in the opening round, followed by 15 swings in both the semifinal and championship rounds. Every swing will count toward a player's total, regardless of whether it results in a home run, but a player who clears the fence on his final swing will earn the chance to continue hitting until they fail to clear the fence. The 2026 format also eliminates bonus rounds, timed play, outs, and the traditional first round bracket format. In the event of a tie, first round winners will be determined by total home run distance, while the semifinal and final rounds will be decided by a three-swing swing-off.

Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

2014 Bowman Chrome Draft - Draft Picks Autographs Superfractor - Kyle Schwarber - BGS 9.5 Auto 10 | card ladder

Schwarber, who leads the majors with 32 home runs, saw his longest home run come on April 3 when he smashed a 460-foot laser against the Colorado Rockies. With that said his highest-selling baseball card was none other than his 2014 Bowman Chrome Draft - Draft Picks Autographs Superfractor BGS 9.5 which sold for $37,200 on March 20, 2026.

Ben Rice, New York Yankees

2025 Topps Update MLB Debut Patch Auto RC Ben Rice #1/1 Yankees | Card Ladder

Rice, who leads the American League with 28 home runs, saw his longest home run come on June 19 when he smashed a 433-foot rocket against the Cincinnati Reds. With that said, his highest-selling baseball card was none other than his 2025 Topps Update - MLB Debut Patch Autograph, which sold for $68,988 on March 30, 2026.

Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays

2024 Topps Chrome Update Junior Caminero ROOKIE MLB DEBUT PATCH AUTO 1/1 PSA 9 | Card Ladder

Caminero, who sits one off the American League lead with 27 home runs, saw his longest home run come on June 28 when he smashed a 463-foot bomb against the Arizona Diamondbacks. With that said, his highest-selling baseball card was none other than his 2024 Topps Chrome Update - MLB Debut Patch Autograph PSA 9, which sold for $66,000 on December 20, 2024.

Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals

2020 Bowman Draft CDA-JW Chrome Jordan Walker Orange Refractor Auto 20/25 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Walker, who has crushed an impressive 22 home runs at the unofficial midseason mark, saw his longest home run come on April 4 when he smashed a 459-foot bomb against the Detroit Tigers. With that said, his highest-selling baseball card was none other than his 2020 Bowman Draft - Chrome Draft Picks Autograph - Orange Refractor /25 PSA 10, which sold for $23,100 on April 23, 2023.

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

2011 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Bryce Harper ROOKIE AUTO 1/1 | Card Ladder

Harper, known for his patience at the plate, has hit 20 home runs so far this season and saw his longest home run come on May 16 when he smashed a 457-foot bomb against the Detroit Tigers. With that said, his highest-selling baseball card was none other than his 2011 Bowman Chrome - Prospects Autographs - Superfractor BGS 9.5 Auto 10, which sold for $432,000 on November 18, 2022.

Willson Contreras, Boston Red Sox

2016 Bowman Chrome Red Refractor Willson Contreras RC AUTO 5/5 SGC 9 | Card Ladder

Contreras, who sits midpack among American League hitters with 20 home runs, saw his longest home run come on May 5 when he smashed a 449-foot bomb against the Detroit Tigers. With that said, his highest-selling baseball card was none other than his 2016 Bowman Chrome Prospects Autograph Red Variation 5/5 SGC 9, which sold for $1,389 on March 22, 2022.

Munetaka Murakami, Chicago White Sox

2026 Topps Chrome Black Autograph I SuperFractor #CBA-MU Munetaka Murakami Signed Rookie Card (#1/1) - Unused Redemption Card - Topps Encased | Card Ladder

Murakami, who is fresh off a stint on the injured list, has posted an eye-catching 20 home runs and saw his longest home run come on April 22 when he smashed a 451-foot rocket against the Arizona Diamondbacks. With that said, his highest-selling baseball card was actually an unused redemption card from 2026 Topps Chrome Black; that's right, Murakami's Superfractor Autograph 1/1 Encased Redemption sold for $74,420 on June 6, 2026.

Jac Caglianone, Kansas City Royals

2026 Bowman Jac Caglianone Rookie Auto Orange Parallel CRA-CAG | Card Ladder

Cagliaone, who has played a solid role for the Royals' offense this season, has posted an impressive 15 home runs and saw his longest home run come on June 21 when he smashed a 444-foot rocket against the St. Louis Cardinals. With that said, his highest-selling baseball card was also an unused redemption card from 2026 Bowman; Cagliaone's Chrome Rookie Autograph Orange Parallel Redemption sold for $935 on June 29, 2026.