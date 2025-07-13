First-Time All-Star Card Prices Continue to Rise

Full starters for the National League All-Star team:



C: Will Smith, LAD

1B: Freddie Freeman, LAD

2B: Ketel Marte, ARI

SS: Francisco Lindor, NYM

3B: Manny Machado, SDP

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL

OF: Kyle Tucker, CHC

OF: Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC

DH: Shohei Ohtani, LAD