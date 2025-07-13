First-Time All-Star Card Prices Continue to Rise
Pete Crow-Armstrong is having a year; at the plate, on the base paths, in the field, and in The Hobby. Deservedly named as an All-Star starter for the first time in his young career, the Chicago Cubs star has quickly become one of the hottest chases in The Hobby. Let's look at some of his most important cards, and how the card market is responding to Crow-Armstrong's ascension to MLB and Hobby elite status.
To say Pete Crow-Armstrong (PCA) is hot in The Hobby would be something of an understatement. As his fantastic start to the season evolved into one of the best first-half performances of any player in baseball, the 23-year old was an obvious choice for collectors. Batting in an elite offense, playing a premium position for an iconic franchise, with years ahead of him, PCA is exactly the type of talent The Hobby gravitates toward.
PCA's versatile skill set makes him not only one of the most exciting players to watch, but it gives him the ability to impress in any number of ways, and put up stats across the board. Need some runs driven in? How does fourth in the NL sound? Pure power? PCA is fifth in NL Home Runs. Stolen bases? He's second in the NL. And, at writing, the phenom leads the NL in WAR, for more analytically-driven collectors out there.
The Hobby certainly likes what it sees in both the present and the future from PCA. All told, Card Ladder currently lists 16 PCA sales of $10,000 or more. 11 of those have come since June 1 of this year. In the last ten days, two of the top three sales of all-time have been recorded, including, at the top of the charts, this 2020 Bowman Chrome Red Auto numbered to 5, from PCA's time with the Mets. A BGS 9.5 sold for over $50,000 on June 27. The same card sold on May 4, for $35,400.
Another Bowman Crow-Armstrong card, his 2024 Bowman Chrome RC Superfractor Auto RC sold for $32,500 on June 30.
The Crow-Armstrong market is on fire at all price points. Since April 1, Card Ladder registers 4,697 PCA sales of $100 or more. The Center Fielder's 2024 Topps Chrome RC has been well receieved. This Red Wave Auto numbered to 5 sold on eBay for $3,000 on May 28.
PCA has also gotten his first-ever Topps Dynasty cards, including an array of Dynasty Patch Auto RC's. This Patch Auto RC sold for $7,495 on July 6. In fact, three Crow-Armstrong Dynasty card sales are have registered on Card Ladder since July 4 alone, with the sales ranging from $5,700 - $7,495.
Now, Pete Crow-Armstrong is set to take the next step on the road to superstardom, starting alongside the likes of Shohei Ohtani, and Ronald Acuña Jr in the upcoming Midseason Classic. With big games ahead for the NL Central-leading Cubs and a potential playoff debut to come, there's every chance PCA is just getting started.