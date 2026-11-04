The baseball season is over, which means it's time to start chasing rookie debut patches in 2026 Topps Chrome Update Baseball.



Pre-orders for the set started Monday ahead of release day on Dec. 9.



This is typically the biggest release of the baseball season because of the rookie debut patches, introduced in 2023, and they're back for the fourth time.



Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 Topps Chrome Update Baseball.

Fewer Rookie Debut Patches Available In 2026 Topps Chrome Update Baseball

For the first time since 2023, there will be fewer than 200 rookie debut patches in 2026 Topps Chrome Update baseball.



The change comes after Topps increased its totals every year since it began. In 2023, there were 91 rookie debut patches before jumping to 251 in 2024 and a record 270 in 2025.



The Miami Marlins and Chicago White Sox each have a league-leading 13 rookie debut patches available in the set. Unfortunately for Cubs fans, the Chicago Northsiders have the fewest rookie debut patches in the set, with two.



Rookie debut patches are one-of-one cards that merge a player's autograph with the debut patch they wore during their first Major League Baseball game.

Jacob Misiorowski leads chases in 2026 Topps Chrome Update Baseball

It's hard to imagine a bigger chase this season than Misiorowski's rookie debut patch.



The new World Series champion is a week away from winning the National League Cy Young and is one of the hobby's most collectible players.



Could Misiorowski's debut patch become the most valuable in history? Time will tell if it fetches at least $1.11 million, which is how much Paul Skenes' 2024 patch went for last year.



A more realistic aspiration would be to top last season's most expensive patch from the Athletics' Nick Kurtz ($516,000).



The chase doesn't stop with Misiorowski.

Bryce Eldrige's rookie debut patch in 2026 Topps Chrome Update Baseball | Topps

Likely Rookie of the Year winners Kevin McGonigle and Sal Stewart have debut patches, as does expected AL Cy Young Award winner Cam Schlittler.



Other top rookies with debut patches include Munetaka Murakami, Parker Messick, Chase DeLauter, Travis Bazzana, Roman Anthony, Nolan McLean, Konnor Griffin, Jac Caglianone, Kazuma Okamoto, Trey Yesavage, Carson Benge, JJ Wetherholt, and Bryce Eldridge.

Top Non-Debut Patch Chases in 2026 Topps Chrome Update Baseball

2026 Topps Chrome Update Baseball features a wide array of autograph options for collectors.



Radiating Rookies autographs return, as do Autumn Ascensions, Lava Lamp, and 1991 Topps Chrome autographs, among others.



There will also be triple autographs for most teams, and a special chase: Roger Clemens, Nolan Ryan, and Paul Skenes will share a triple auto.



Dual autos also feature some unique duos. Father-son duo Justin Crawford and Carl Crawford have a dual autograph card, as do Japanese legends Ichiro and Munetaka Murakami. Other past and present duos include Pete Alonso and Cal Ripken Jr., Mason Miller and Trevor Hoffman, JJ Wetherholt and Albert Pujols, and Mike Trout and Nolan Ryan.

Pete Crow-Armstrong on the Diamond Impact insert in 2026 Topps Chrome Update Baseball | Topps

Limited inserts in 2026 Topps Chrome Update Baseball include Mickey and Friends, Major League Minis, and Alter Ego Super Heroes, which debuted last year as a 10-card chase that turned some of the game's best players into comic book legends.



New this year is the retail-exclusive Glass Canvas insert. It features a mix of 20 past and present players and includes six of the top rookies.



Also new is the 30-card insert Diamond Impact, which has a mix of top rookies and veterans.



See the full 2026 Topps Chrome Update Baseball checklist here.