Topps released Garbage Pail Kids (GPK) in 1985 as a sticker set. It was designed as a parody of Cabbage Patch Dolls, which were popular in the 80s. Each sticker featured a Garbage Pail Kid that was suffering an unfortunate fate or death, or had a deformity. Fast-forward 30 years to 2015, and sports were introduced to GPK. While the cards from 2015 are valuable in the hobby, they're not nearly as valuable as some of the cards in more recent years.

GPK inserts from Bowman have base and numbered variations, including the one-of-one superfractor. In the last two years, there have been some great cards that have been introduced to the hobby. Here is a look at the top five sales of any GPK insert.

2025 Bowman Garbage Pail Kids NBA Superfractor Cooper Flagg CGC Authentic

Cardladder

Cooper Flagg was the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft from the Dallas Mavericks. He played one year at Duke and, before that, played his ball in the great state of Maine. The superfractor from the 2025 Bowman has odds of pulling at one in 722,080 packs. The Flagg GPK Superfractor, authenticated by CGC, sold for $288,000 on Aug. 28, 2026.

2026 Bowman Chrome Shohei Ohtani Garbage Pail Kids Black Autograph /10

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Shohei Ohtani is one of the greatest all-around baseball players to ever play the game. He was the starting All-Star pitcher in 2021 and also played on the team as a hitter. He has four MVP Awards along with two World Series Titles with the Dodgers. In 2024, he recorded the first 50/50 season, in which he hit 50 home runs and stole 50 bases. His Black Refractor, signed and numbered to ten, sold for $35,000 on Sep 24, 2026.

2025 Bowman Chrome Garbage Pail Kids Superfractor Paul Skenes PSA 9

PSA

Paul Skenes was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft and made his MLB debut in the following season. He won the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 2024 and unanimously won the National League Cy Young Award in 2025. His GPK Superfractor, graded a nine by PSA, sold for $28,200 on Jul 24, 2026.

2026 Bowman Chrome Garbage Pail Kids Superfractor Munetaka Murakami PSA 10

PSA

Munetaka Murakami was definitely the rookie to watch in the 2026 season. He had some questions about whether or not he could hit the fastball, but he proved all of his critics wrong. In his rookie season, he hit 35 home runs and batted in 77. The White Sox made the playoffs in 2026 but would lose to the Guardians in the ALDS. His GPK Superfractor, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $27,600 on Oct 23, 2026.

2025 Bowman Chrome Bowman Garbage Pail Kids Superfractor Aaron Judge PSA 9

PSA

Aaron Judge has had a monster few years, winning three MVP Awards and bringing the Yankees to the World Series in 2024, losing to the Dodgers. It was the first time the Yankees had reached the World Series since 2009. His GPK Superfractor, graded a nine by PSA, sold for $26,975 on May 9, 2026.