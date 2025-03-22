Collectibles On SI

Paul Skenes Rookie Debut Patch Card Bought By Dick's Sporting Goods

The 2024 Topps Chrome Update Paul Skenes 1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Autograph surpassed $1 million dollar mark and was purchased by Dick's Sporting Goods at Auction.

Sep 28, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The wait is finally over and the auction for the Paul Skenes Rookie Debut Patch Autograph (RDPA) has ended at an impressive $1.1 million. In an absolute display of hobby sparring over the course of 64 bids, the 2024 Topps Chrome Update Paul Skenes 1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Autograph surpassed $1 million dollar mark and settled at $1.1 million. With that said, it was recently announced that the purchaser of the card was none other than the sporting goods retailer, Dick's Sporting Goods.

According to Patrick Damp of CBS Sports, when DICK's Sporting Goods announced that it had purchased the card at auction and that it would be put on display at the DICK's House of Sport store, the company's Executive Chairman, Ed Stack had this to say:

"Acquiring the Paul Skenes MLB Debut Patch card enables us to celebrate his incredible talent while giving our athletes a unique opportunity to experience a piece of baseball history up close. We're thrilled to bring this special card home and display it in our Pittsburgh House of Sport store where it can inspire the next generation of athletes and collectors."

In 2023, Topps introduced one of the most exciting new products in collecting , MLB Rookie Debut Patch Autographs (RDPAs). While RPAs have long been intriguing prospects for collectors, these cards feature a special MLB DEBUT patch the player had worn only during his first big-league game.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitchers Jared Jones (left) and Paul Skenes (right) look on from the dugout
Sep 26, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitchers Jared Jones (left) and Paul Skenes (right) look on from the dugout against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

For many of us who are seasoned collectors this card not only possesses the Rookie Debut Patch Autograph of one of the game’s most significant generational talents, it also demonstrates the fact that the hobby isn't just alive and well but it's also catching the eye of major brands that are looking to acquire legendary pieces such as the Skenes RDPA.

Card Sales that surpass the million-dollar mark act as barometers for the broader market of Paul Skene’s collectibles and that means demand for anything related to Skenes will continue to rise over the next several years. For example, the only other player to have a card sell for more is none other than the man, the myth, and the legend, Mike Trout

As the hobby world awaits the next generational talent to take the field, we as fans will continue to keep our eyes on Paul Skenes, his relationship with Livvy Dunne (especially since she’s recently had her own Topps NOW cards issued), his dominance on the mound and the impact corporate buyers such as Dick's Sporting Goods will continue to have on the hobby.

