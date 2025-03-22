Paul Skenes Rookie Debut Patch Card Bought By Dick's Sporting Goods

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: The Paul Skenes 1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Autograph card has sold at auction for $1,110,000.



Of all active MLB players, only Mike Trout has ever had a card sell for more.