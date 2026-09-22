The Top Card Sales This Season For All Expected MLB Award Winners
With baseball in its final week of the regular season, there's little drama about who will be winning the most coveted individual awards.
After an impressive run by Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, new Most Valuable Players will be crowned in 2026. Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez are destined to take home their first MVP awards.
On the pitching side, Milwaukee Brewers starter Jacob Misiorowski and Toronto Blue Jays starter Dylan Cease are set to each win the Cy Young in their respective leagues.
Also, Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart and Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle are expected to win Rookie of the Year for their leagues.
Here are the top card sales for each player during the 2026 season, according to Card Ladder.
Top Pete Crow-Armstrong Card Sales For 2026 Season
3) 2024 Topps Dynasty Rookie Patch Autograph /10 (PSA 10 with Auto 10)
Sale Price: $40,260
Sale Date: September 10th, 2026
2) 2024 Topps Chrome Superfractor Rookie (BGS 9)
Sale Price: $48,000
Sale Date: September 6, 2026
1) 2024 Topps Dynasty Rookie Patch Autograph 1/1
Sale Price: $66,000
Sale Date: August 28, 2026
Top Yordan Alvarez Card Sales For 2026 Season
3) 2018 Bowman Chrome Orange Refractor Prospect Auto /25 (BGS 9.5)
Sale Price: $12,600
Sale Date: May 17
2) 2024 Topps Transcendent MLB Logo Autograph Patch 1/1 (BGS 9.5 with Auto 10)
Sale Price: $12,610.80
Sale Date: August 6
1) 2018 Bowman Chrome Orange Refractor Prospect Auto /25 (PSA 10)
Sale Price: $17,690
Sale Date: June 6
Top Jacob Misiorowski Card Sales For 2026 Season
3) 2022 Bowman Chrome Draft Superfractor Auto 1/1 (PSA 10)
Sale Price: $30,000
Sale Date: May 3
2) 2026 Topps Chrome Black Superfractor Auto (PSA 9)
Sale Price: $30,400
Sale Date: September 13
1} 2026 Bowman Anime Superfractor
Sale Price: $45,600
Sale Date: June 19
Top Dylan Cease Card Sales For 2026 Season
T-2) 2020 Topps Archives Corn Field Of Dreams Auto 1/1
Sale Price: $1,000
Sale Date: September 19
T-2) 2020 Bowman's Best Superfractor Auto
Sale Price: $1,000
Sale Date: March 25
1} 2016 Bowman Chrome Draft Superfractor (BGS 9.5)
Sale Price: $1,159
Sale Date: August 7
Top Sal Stewart Card Sales For 2026 Season
3) 2026 Topps Chrome Sapphire Padparadscha 1/1 Auto
Sale Price: $15,100
Sale Date: September 12
T-1) 2026 Topps Chrome Superfractor Auto
Sale Price: $20,000
Sale Date: August 20
T-1) 2022 Bowman Draft Superfractor (PSA 8)
Sale Price: $20,000
Sale Date: April 15
Top Kevin McGonigle Card Sales For 2026 Season
3) 2025 Bowman Chrome Red Refractor Auto /5 (PSA 10)
Sale Price: $34,200
Sale Date: May 22
2) 2025 Bowman Chrome Sapphire Padparadscha Prospect Auto 1/1 (BGS 9.5)
Sale Price: $34,500
Sale Date: May 22, 2026
1) 2025 Bowman Chrome Red Refractor Auto /5 (PSA 10)
Sale Price: $48,000
Sale Date: April 30
We'll check back in after the season to see if actually winning the awards sends any of these markets spiking or if the win is already baked in.
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Danny Shapiro is a Phoenix native who has suffered through years of Arizona sports futility, but is still giddy when collecting his teams' players from the newest card releases. He is a former journalist turned communications professional who got back into collecting in 2024 after years of putting together binders as a child. He is likely one of the hobby's biggest Lourdes Gurriel Jr. collectors and enjoys traveling, concerts and a good crime documentary.Follow DannyShapiro13