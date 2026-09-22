The Top Card Sales This Season For All Expected MLB Award Winners

With baseball in its final week of the regular season, there's little drama about who will be winning the most coveted individual awards.



After an impressive run by Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, new Most Valuable Players will be crowned in 2026. Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez are destined to take home their first MVP awards.



On the pitching side, Milwaukee Brewers starter Jacob Misiorowski and Toronto Blue Jays starter Dylan Cease are set to each win the Cy Young in their respective leagues.



Also, Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart and Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle are expected to win Rookie of the Year for their leagues.



Here are the top card sales for each player during the 2026 season, according to Card Ladder.

Top Pete Crow-Armstrong Card Sales For 2026 Season

3) 2024 Topps Dynasty Rookie Patch Autograph /10 (PSA 10 with Auto 10)



Sale Price: $40,260



Sale Date: September 10th, 2026

Pete Crow-Armstrong Dynasty RC /10 | Card Ladder

2) 2024 Topps Chrome Superfractor Rookie (BGS 9)



Sale Price: $48,000



Sale Date: September 6, 2026

Pete Crow-Armstrong 2024 Topps Chrome RC Superfractor | Card Ladder

1) 2024 Topps Dynasty Rookie Patch Autograph 1/1



Sale Price: $66,000



Sale Date: August 28, 2026

2024 Topps Dynasty Pete Crow-Armstrong Rookie Patch Autograph 1/1 | Card Ladder

Top Yordan Alvarez Card Sales For 2026 Season

3) 2018 Bowman Chrome Orange Refractor Prospect Auto /25 (BGS 9.5)



Sale Price: $12,600



Sale Date: May 17

Yordan Alvarez 1st Bowman Orange Refractor Auto | Card Ladder

2) 2024 Topps Transcendent MLB Logo Autograph Patch 1/1 (BGS 9.5 with Auto 10)



Sale Price: $12,610.80



Sale Date: August 6

2024 Topps Transcendent Yordan Alvarez Patch Auto 1/1 | Card Ladder

1) 2018 Bowman Chrome Orange Refractor Prospect Auto /25 (PSA 10)



Sale Price: $17,690



Sale Date: June 6

2018 Bowman Chrome Yordan Alvarez Orange Refractor Prospect Auto /25 | Card Ladder

Top Jacob Misiorowski Card Sales For 2026 Season

3) 2022 Bowman Chrome Draft Superfractor Auto 1/1 (PSA 10)



Sale Price: $30,000



Sale Date: May 3

2022 Bowman Draft Jacob Misiorowski 1st Bowman Orange Refractor Auto PSA 10 | Card Ladder

2) 2026 Topps Chrome Black Superfractor Auto (PSA 9)



Sale Price: $30,400



Sale Date: September 13

Jacob Misiorowski Topps Chrome Black Superfractor RC Auto | Card Ladder

1} 2026 Bowman Anime Superfractor



Sale Price: $45,600



Sale Date: June 19

2026 Bowman Jacob Misiorowski Bowman Anime Superfractor | Card Ladder

Top Dylan Cease Card Sales For 2026 Season

T-2) 2020 Topps Archives Corn Field Of Dreams Auto 1/1



Sale Price: $1,000



Sale Date: September 19

Dylan Cease Topps Archives Field of Dreams Auto 1/1 | Card Ladder

T-2) 2020 Bowman's Best Superfractor Auto



Sale Price: $1,000



Sale Date: March 25

Dylan Cease Bowman's Best Superfractor Auto | Card Ladder

1} 2016 Bowman Chrome Draft Superfractor (BGS 9.5)



Sale Price: $1,159



Sale Date: August 7

2016 Bowman Chrome Draft Dylan Cease Superfractor | Card Ladder

Top Sal Stewart Card Sales For 2026 Season

3) 2026 Topps Chrome Sapphire Padparadscha 1/1 Auto



Sale Price: $15,100



Sale Date: September 12

T-1) 2026 Topps Chrome Superfractor Auto



Sale Price: $20,000



Sale Date: August 20

T-1) 2022 Bowman Draft Superfractor (PSA 8)



Sale Price: $20,000



Sale Date: April 15

2022 Bowman Draft Sal Stewart Superfractor | Card Ladder

Top Kevin McGonigle Card Sales For 2026 Season

3) 2025 Bowman Chrome Red Refractor Auto /5 (PSA 10)



Sale Price: $34,200



Sale Date: May 22

2) 2025 Bowman Chrome Sapphire Padparadscha Prospect Auto 1/1 (BGS 9.5)



Sale Price: $34,500



Sale Date: May 22, 2026

1) 2025 Bowman Chrome Red Refractor Auto /5 (PSA 10)



Sale Price: $48,000



Sale Date: April 30

2025 Bowman Chrome Kevin McGonigle Red Refractor Auto /5 | Card Ladder

We'll check back in after the season to see if actually winning the awards sends any of these markets spiking or if the win is already baked in.