Topps Releasing Rare Parallel For World Series Set

The Milwaukee Brewers are World Series Champions for the first time in franchise history. And Topps is honoring them with a rare parallel that will bridge collector to player. Topps is making a 15-card Topps Now World Series set that will give buyers the chance to pull a Diamond Parallel Companion Card, numbered to just two. But only one is available in packs.

Each player in the Brewers’ 2026 World Series Champions Team Set has a Diamond Parallel trading card limited to 2 copies in existence.



One copy will be inserted into a team set…



The other will be gifted to the player inside a diamond chain during tonight’s clubhouse… pic.twitter.com/45rRkO2Vik — Topps (@Topps) October 29, 2026

Each player was presented with the 1-out-of-2 card, framed in a bedazzled holder with a necklace chain, similar to the famous Logan Paul Pikachu necklace. The product page for the team set on Topps' website specifically says that necklaces are not included.

One-Of-One For The Collector

In a way, the one pulled by the collector is a one-of-one, as it is the only one collectors can pull. With the other going to the player who received them the night of their World Series win, only one copy will be distributed publicly.

Jacob Misiorowski's 2-of-2 Diamond Parallel from the Topps Now team set of the World Series Champion Milwaukee Brewers | Topps

Collectors can chase this card by buying an MLB Topps Now team pack of the Milwaukee Brewers for their World Series title. In the pack, buyers will find 15 base cards, plus one guaranteed numbered parallel, image variation, autograph, or autograph relic per pack.

Collectors can purchase the 15-card team set of the World Series Topps Now Brewers set. | Topps Now

Like other Topps Now releases, these packs are only available for a limited amount of time. According to the product page, the cards went on sale the night they won, on October 28, and will be available for purchase until November 4, 2026.

Who Is In The Set

Jackson Chourio's Topps Now Diamond Parallel 1-of-2 from the Topps Now World Series Champions team set | Topps

The product page lists the 15 players you'll get in the base set. That includes Jacob Misiorowski, Aaron Ashby, Robert Gasser, Abner Uribe, Trevor Megill, William Contreras, Cooper Pratt, Brice Turang, Jake Bauers, David Hamilton, Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, Luis Lara, Garrett Mitchell, and Christian Yelich.

The list of the players getting image variations includes Jacob Misiorowski, William Contreras, Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, Garrett Mitchell, and Christian Yelich.

Autograph subjects include Jacob Misiorowski, William Contreras, Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, Garrett Mitchell, and Christian Yelich.

Also included as a prospective pull for collectors is the 2026 Stars Triple Autograph of Jacob Misiorowski, Jackson Chourio, and Christian Yelich. And the Through The Years triple autograph of Robin Yount, Paul Molitor, and Christian Yelich. Both are redemptions.

Buyers of the Topps Now World Series Champion Milwaukee Brewers team sets will have a chance to pull a redemption for a dual auto-relic card that will have pieces of the actual confetti from the event. | Topps

But the big prize, aside from the one-of-one cards or the Diamond parallel, is the World Series Confetti Dual-Autograph Relic Booklet of Jacob Misiorowski and Jackson Chourio. That card is also a redemption.