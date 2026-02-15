2026 Topps Heritage: A Revival of the Iconic 1977 Topps Design

This April, Topps will release the 2026 Heritage set. As the product continues its progression through the 1970's designs, Topps Heritage will spotlight the classic 1977 Topps look. The 1977 set is known for its bright, bold colors and clean layout of player and team information. It stands as one of the most iconic designs of the decade, alongside the 1972 and 1975 sets.

MVP Judge On Card Autos

As collectors wait for a more detailed checklist and insert information, they can rest assured that on-card autographs will once again be included. The recently released preview image of the Real One Red Ink Autographs of Aaron Judge offers a first look at how visually appealing the cards from the 2026 Heritage set are expected to be.

2025 Hertiage 5-Figure Sales

Last year's Heritage set was loaded with autographs from the top young stars. In addition to the Real One Red Ink autos, the product also included 1/1 SuperFractor autographs. The two highest recorded SuperFractor auto sales were of James Woods and Paul Skenes. The Wood's rookie SuperFractor 1/1 autograph, graded BGS 9, sold for $12,300 in January, while Skenes' SuperFractor 1/1 autograph, graded PSA 9, sold for $11,800 in December.

2025 Topps Heritage Paul Skenes Chrome Auto SuperFractor 1/1 PSA 9 | Card Ladder

Photo Variations and Nicknames

Heritage has become known for its throwback style and distinctive photography. Set collectors are drawn to the nostalgia of completing the set and owning cards of many players from the previous MLB season. Beyond the base cards, the Nicknames and Photo Variations inserts are also highly collectible and widely sought after.



The 2018 Heritage Nicknames Shohei Ohtani is a great example. It has become one of his most desirable rookie cards despite sharing the same core design as the base version. Instead of listing "Angels," the card features his nickname "Sho Time". In a PSA 10 slab, Card Ladder estimates the card's value at over $10,000.

2018 Topps Heritage Shohei Ohtani Nickname "Sho Time" PSA 10 | Card Ladder

1977 the Year of "The Bird"

The 1977 Topps set is an all-time favorite among Topps collectors. Its classic design is instantly recognizable and stands as one of the iconic set designs for the 1970's. The set is highlighted by Rookie cards of Andre Dawson, Dale Murphy, and Mark "The Bird" Fidrych. Fidrych's card is especially notable as one of the few in Topps history to show a player with both an All-Star and a Topps All-Star Rookie Cup designation.

1977 Topps Mark Fidrych Rookie Card | Card Ladder

