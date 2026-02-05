Shohei Ohtani Topps Chrome Alter Ego Sets Record With SuperFractor Sale
Topps may have found its next big Super Short Print (SSP) with the new Alter Ego Superheroes insert set, and a six-figure sale last week pushed the set firmly into the hobby spotlight. Appearing in the 2025 Topps Chrome Update Baseball, these comic-book-inspired SSPs feature superhuman-style artwork by Michael Blaskewicz and portray past and present players as larger-than-life versions of themselves, built around their nicknames.
Shohei "Sho Time" Ohtani 1/1 SuperFractor
The record-setting card features Ohtani portrayed as a theatrical magician, complete with a top hat and white gloves, summoning two samurai swords. The dramatic artwork, paired with the 1/1 Superfractor treatment, elevates it to true grail-level centerpiece status.
Ohtani continues to be an unstoppable force both on the field and in the collectibles market. From rookie cards to inserts and rare parallels, demand and liquidity across the board have surged. Coming off his fourth league MVP award and second World Series Championship, he stands as the popular and arguably the most talented baseball player in the world today.
Alter Ego Superheroes = Topps Chrome Flagship SSP?
With the growing popularity of SSP insert sets, especially those with 1/1's, it was only a matter of time before Topps introduced its own interpretation of the ultra-rare SSP. Other Topps and Bowman SSP inserts, such as Bowman Anime, Bowman Chrome Spotlight, Topps Chrome Hidden Gems, and Bowman Chrome Garbage Pail Kids, have already found strong traction in the baseball market. It will be interesting to see whether collectors respond to Alter Egos with the same level of enthusiasm as they have to the other popular SSP sets over the past two years.
Tom Brady Alter Ego Superhero?
Highly artistic, ultra-rare SSPs like this set are what collectors in today's ultra-modern market live for. As Topps rolls out new Topps Chrome products for Basketball and Football, it will be interesting to see whether insert set designs and ultra-rare SSPs like this are added to those future products. The demand for a Drake Maye, Tom Brady, Lebron, or Cooper Flagg Alter Ego Superheroes card would be something collectors would remember for generations.
2025 Topps Chrome Update Alter Ego Superheroes
This 10-card set features modern stars and all-time greats in their comic-book-like alter egos. Here are the remaining players in the set:
Rickey "Man of Steal" Henderson
Frank "Big Hurt" Thomas
Cal "The Iron Man" Ripken
Ozzie "Wizard" Smith
Aaron "All Rise" Judge
Pete "Polar Bear" Alonso
Jasson "The Martian" Dominguez
Ronald "La Bestia" Acuna
Francisco "Mr Smile" Lindor
P. Arvin Parker is a lifelong collector of all things sports and pop culture. He is a Minnesotan, a Veteran, and an Ojibwe man who lives and dies by all things Minnesota. After spending the last 20 years working in the mental health field, he has reignited his love for collecting. His passion for the hobby centers on the people and stories of the world of collectibles.