Topps may have found its next big Super Short Print (SSP) with the new Alter Ego Superheroes insert set, and a six-figure sale last week pushed the set firmly into the hobby spotlight. Appearing in the 2025 Topps Chrome Update Baseball, these comic-book-inspired SSPs feature superhuman-style artwork by Michael Blaskewicz and portray past and present players as larger-than-life versions of themselves, built around their nicknames.

Shohei "Sho Time" Ohtani 1/1 SuperFractor

2025 Topps Chrome Update Alter Ego Superheroes Shohei Ohtani SuperFractor CGC Authentic | Fanatics Collect

The record-setting card features Ohtani portrayed as a theatrical magician, complete with a top hat and white gloves, summoning two samurai swords. The dramatic artwork, paired with the 1/1 Superfractor treatment, elevates it to true grail-level centerpiece status.

Ohtani continues to be an unstoppable force both on the field and in the collectibles market. From rookie cards to inserts and rare parallels, demand and liquidity across the board have surged. Coming off his fourth league MVP award and second World Series Championship, he stands as the popular and arguably the most talented baseball player in the world today.

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) this a single in the fifth inning for game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Alter Ego Superheroes = Topps Chrome Flagship SSP?

With the growing popularity of SSP insert sets, especially those with 1/1's, it was only a matter of time before Topps introduced its own interpretation of the ultra-rare SSP. Other Topps and Bowman SSP inserts, such as Bowman Anime, Bowman Chrome Spotlight, Topps Chrome Hidden Gems, and Bowman Chrome Garbage Pail Kids, have already found strong traction in the baseball market. It will be interesting to see whether collectors respond to Alter Egos with the same level of enthusiasm as they have to the other popular SSP sets over the past two years.

Tom Brady Alter Ego Superhero?

Highly artistic, ultra-rare SSPs like this set are what collectors in today's ultra-modern market live for. As Topps rolls out new Topps Chrome products for Basketball and Football, it will be interesting to see whether insert set designs and ultra-rare SSPs like this are added to those future products. The demand for a Drake Maye, Tom Brady, Lebron, or Cooper Flagg Alter Ego Superheroes card would be something collectors would remember for generations.

2025 Topps Chrome Update Alter Ego Superheroes

This 10-card set features modern stars and all-time greats in their comic-book-like alter egos. Here are the remaining players in the set:



Rickey "Man of Steal" Henderson

Frank "Big Hurt" Thomas

Cal "The Iron Man" Ripken

Ozzie "Wizard" Smith

Aaron "All Rise" Judge

Pete "Polar Bear" Alonso

Jasson "The Martian" Dominguez

Ronald "La Bestia" Acuna

Francisco "Mr Smile" Lindor

2025 Topps Chrome Alter Ego Superheroes Aaron Judge 1/1 SuperFractor | Topps Ripped

2025 Topps Chrome Alter Ego Superheroes | Card Ladder

2025 Topps Chrome Alter Ego Superheroes | Card Ladder

