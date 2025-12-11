Key Hall of Fame Rookie Cards from 1976 Topps Football

Football fans and vintage collectors have a treasure trove when it comes to the 1976 Topps football set. Among its massive size - 526 cards - are some Hall of Fame rookies as well as some of the big stars of the time. Centering and print marks can be an issue, which is normal for cards from the 70's, and cards in higher grades can be tough to find. One rookie card in particular stands out from the rest in terms of star power, but there are some that are definitely worth a look.

TOPPS 1976 WALTER PAYTON

1976 Walter Payton Topps | CardLadder

One of the greatest running backs ever, Walter Payton was popular both on and off the field. His rookie card is still popular with collectors for good reason - the card has it all. A great portrait of a smiling Payton as a rookie (his first appearance on a football card) makes this a worthy addition to any football collection. As with the entire set, centering is a major issue - there are only 56 Payton rookies in gem-mint condition, and if you can find one, expect to pay around $60,000.

TOPPS 1976 ED "TOO TALL" JONES

1976 Ed "Too Tall" Jones | CardLadder

For Ed Jones, the "Too Tall" nickname fit just right - his 6 foot 9 inch size allowed him to dominate opposing offenses. As the first pick in the 1974 draft, Jones became one of the best defensive ends of all time. A copy of his rookie in gem-mint condition goes for $1,900.

TOPPS 1976 RANDY WHITE

1976 Randy White Topps | CardLadder

One of the best pass-rushers in NFL history, Randy White made it to the Hall of Fame terrorizing opposing quarterbacks. There's a reason why they called him "The Manster" - he ended up with 111 sacks and became an icon in Dallas Cowboys history. While his rookie card is fairly easy to find in lower grades, a gem-mint copy recently sold for $1,830.

1976 Jack Lambert Topps | CardLadder

Jack Lambert was a member of the famous Steelers "Steel Curtain" defense and one of the most feared and intense to ever play the game. One of his nicknames was "Dracula in cleats", which gives you an idea of just scary he was. He was famously missing his two front teeth and would leave his replacement teeth out during games. His rookie card, in gem-mint condition, fetches around $5,500.

