Topps Heritage Football Returns For First Time Since 2015

With Topps now holding the National Football League license, collectors are starting to see some iconic brands returning to the release calendar.



One of them is Topps Heritage Football, which is set to return for the first time since 2015.



Preorders open on Monday, Sept. 21, for the set that is more closely associated with baseball.



Here's what we know so far about 2026 Topps Heritage Football.

Classic, Familiar Designs To Dominate 2026 Topps Heritage Football

Collectors familiar with Heritage know what to expect year over year with this set, and 2026 will be no different.



The base designs will mirror the 1976 Topps Football set, with early card sneak peeks showing a simple, throwback look paying homage to 50 years ago.



A staple of Heritage sets is the base card image variation. Topps said that will continue for the 2026 set.

Drake Maye Base Card Image Variation From 2026 Topps Heritage Football | Checklist Insider

Featured inserts include the All-Pro Series, which takes inspiration from the 1976 Wonder Bread Football set. That insert will have 24 cards for All-Pro standouts from the 2025 season.



Also in the release will be The Expansion insert, which will have cards from the 28 teams that were in the NFL during the 1976 season after the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers joined.



Other announced inserts include New Age Performers and Through the Years.

Justin Herbert The Expansion Insert From 2026 Topps Heritage Football | Checklist Insider

Autograph, Relic Details For 2026 Topps Heritage Football

Typically, the most sought-after autographs in Topps Heritage are Real Ones Autographs, with the Red Ink version leading the chase.



Those return to this set as one of several autograph styles.



Base Chrome Autographs will feature rookies and veterans with the chrome finish that mirrors the paper base.



Topps has also teased Heritage Rookie Autographs, with at least a Gold /50 variation.

Jadarian Price Heritage Rookie Autograph Gold /50 From 2026 Topps Heritage Football | Checklist Insider

There will be player-worn memorabilia in 2026 Topps Heritage Football.



Locker Room Collection Autograph Relics will feature cards that share an autograph and a relic with a slick-looking design.

Caleb Williams Locker Room Collection Autograph Relic From 2026 Topps Heritage Football | Checklist Insider

Football Releases So Far For 2026 Season

2026 Topps Heritage Football will likely be the third release for this season.



2026 Topps Flagship Football was released on Aug. 21 and served as the first release for rookies such as Fernando Mendoza and Drew Allar.



Next up is 2026 Bowman Football, which is scheduled for a Sept. 30 release. The set features NFL and collegiate stars together for the first time.



The set will also have cards for Texas quarterback Arch Manning. Previously, the gunslinger had only appeared in Panini products.



Topps has also started pumping out Topps Now releases since they have licensing, with Week 1 cards including Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.