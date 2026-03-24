Who Is Next: Nine Young Players Ready to Take Over Baseball

Major League Baseball is entering a time of change.

While rule changes and looming labor negotiations could reshape the sport, a shift on the field might be at hand as well. A wave of young talent is poised to take over the game, and the 2026 season will see the spotlight shine on a group of players on the verge of stardom.

What follows is a look at nine players who are the game’s next potential superstars.

Nolan McLean, SP, New York Mets

Nolan McLean is ready to own the Big Apple. The 24-year-old righty had an impressive debut in Queens last summer, but he’s set to become a cornerstone of the Mets’ rotation in 2026.

A former two-way star who blasted 19 home runs as a sophomore at Oklahoma State, McLean always had a higher ceiling as a pitcher. The Mets took him in the third round of the 2023 MLB draft (No. 91) and let him have 146 at-bats in 2024 when he wasn’t pitching. That ended in 2025, and McLean rocketed through the team’s system. In 21 minor league appearances (18 starts), he went 8-5 with a 2.45 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings. Opposing hitters went .192 against him. That was enough to earn a mid-August call-up.

McLean is strong at 6’2” and 214 pounds, and has a classic power pitcher profile. He relies most on a sinker that averaged 94.8 mph in eight MLB starts in 2025, but reports out of spring training suggest he’s bumped that up a touch. He also has a high-spin sweeper (2,929 rpms) that comes in at 85 mph and averages a cartoonish 17 inches of break. He struggled to locate it during his MLB stretch last season, and opposing hitters produced an xSLG of .601 against it. That has to get better, but it is the star pitch of his arsenal. He possesses another high-spin offering in a curveball that averages an incredible 3,248 rpms and 18.7 inches of break at 80 mph. He held MLB hitters to an xSLG of .106 on the curve. He’ll mix in an improving changeup as well.

McLean went 5–1 with a 2.06 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 48 innings last season. He also earned two starts for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, including the championship game. During the tournament, he alternated between looking dominant and struggling. He finished with a 5.87 ERA and allowed three home runs. It was a big stage for him early in his career.

The Mets have their next ace in McLean. His stuff is so good, it wouldn’t be surprising if he took the team’s No. 2 starter role behind Freddy Peralta.

Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin is baseball’s consensus top prospect. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Konnor Griffin, SS/CF, Pittsburgh Pirates

After reclassifying from the class of 2025, Griffin had the best all-around tools of any player in the 2024 MLB draft, and he was the first prep player off the board when the Pirates nabbed him with the ninth pick. He has rapidly become the best player from his draft class and the consensus best prospect in baseball.

At 6’3” and 222 pounds, the 19-year-old Griffin is big and strong but athletic enough to handle a premium position. He may not stick at shortstop long-term, but could move to center thanks to his elite speed and instincts. He has big-time power while maintaining a quick swing and good pitch selection.

Griffin debuted in the minors during the 2025 campaign and jumped three levels. In 122 games, he hit .333, with a .415 on-base percentage while slugging .527. He had 21 home runs, 23 doubles, 94 RBIs, 65 stolen bases, and a wRC+ of 165. He showed off his plus power during 16 big league spring training games, blasting four home runs and a double. But he struggled against MLB pitching, as he only hit .171 with 13 strikeouts.

While he won’t make the Opening Day roster, Griffin should be up at some point this season. He’s far ahead of his fellow prospect counterparts, and after a bit of seasoning in Triple A, he should rapidly become a star in Pittsburgh.

Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo has long been one of baseball’s best prospects. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Samuel Basallo, C, Baltimore Orioles

Basallo has been considered a top prospect for years, but it appears he’s finally ready to break out. The 21-year-old failed to show much of what he can do during a 31-game stint in the majors last season, but he has looked as advertised in spring training this year.

The Orioles signed Basallo for $1.3 million out of the Dominican Republic in January 2021, and he steadily climbed through the organization, with his massive raw power from the left side being his best attribute. There is some swing-and-miss in his game, but Basallo’s hit tool continues to evolve and improve. He has a cannon for an arm, but is a bit below average defensively. Still, he’s good enough that Baltimore was rumored to be shopping two-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman last season.

During his late-season call-up, Basallo only hit .165 with a disappointing .229 on-base percentage. He hit four home runs and produced a weak wRC+ of 55. That followed 76 games at Triple A in which he hit 23 home runs and posted a wRC+ of 151.

There’s no reason to think Basallo won’t hit at the big league level. He has consistently mashed all the way through the minors. This spring has been encouraging as he’s hit .330 with a 1.114 OPS over 15 games. He’ll be DH-ing to start the season and should finally start making loud contact in Baltimore.

Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage was a key piece of the team’s postseason run in 2025. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Trey Yesavage, SP, Toronto Blue Jays

Trey Yesavage debuted for the Blue Jays in late September, then went on to be a key piece in their run to the World Series. He’s ready for his full-season debut in 2026 and is shaping up to be one of the best young pitchers in baseball. The 20th pick in the 2024 MLB draft out of East Carolina, Yesavage only made 25 minor league appearances before reaching the big leagues.

The 22-year-old righty is 6’4” and 225 pounds, and possesses a classic power arsenal. His repertoire features three-plus offerings that can overwhelm opposing hitters. The key to it all is a 95 mph fastball that features an impressive 19.5 inches of ride. He backs that up with a splitter that follows the same path before dropping off the table. Opposing batters hit .111 off of it, while generating an xSLG of .193. His upper-80s slider doesn’t have high-level spin (2,229), but breaks toward the arm-side and is a good change of pace from the four-seam/splitter combination.

After traversing four levels with a 3.12 ERA, and a ridiculous 160 strikeouts in 98 innings last season, Toronto brought the former first-rounder up, and he continued carving hitters up. In three regular-season starts, he went 1–0 with a 3.21 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 innings. Then came the postseason, where he took things to another level.

In Game 2 of the ALDS against the Yankees, Yesavage tossed 5 1/3 no-hit innings while notching a franchise playoff record 11 strikeouts and walking one. He then broke that strikeout record in Game 5 of the World Series when he out-dueled Dodgers ace Blake Snell by striking out 12 in seven innings while allowing one run on three hits.

In 2025, Yesavage made it clear that no moment is too big for him, and he’s destined for big things.

Kevin McGonigle, SS, Detroit Tigers

McGonigle has the best bat in the minor leagues, and there is almost no chance he doesn’t carry his ability to the big leagues. The 21-year-old shortstop produced a .923 OPS in 19 spring training games and impressively had 11 walks and only eight strikeouts. He made a strong case to make his the Tigers’ Opening Day roster.

Detroit nabbed McGonigle with the 37th pick in the 2023 MLB draft, 34 selections after fellow top prospect Max Clark. As prep shortstop out of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, evaluators loved the 5’9” McGonigle’s makeup and his advanced bat. If anything, they underestimated what he can do.

His hit tool is arguably the best in the minors, and, despite his size, he possesses excellent raw power from a quick lefty swing. He’s likely ticketed for third or second base in the big leagues, but his bat will play anywhere.

In 2025, he traversed three levels, finishing at Double A. Thanks to a right ankle sprain, McGonigle was limited to 88 games last season, but in that time, he produced a .991 OPS to go with 19 home runs, 31 doubles, three triples, and 59 walks against 46 strikeouts. His 182 wRC+ was mind-boggling for a 20-year-old. If that wasn’t enough, he was named MVP of the Arizona Fall League after posting a 1.210 OPS.

It won’t be long before McGonigle is in Detroit, and he should put up big numbers once he’s there.

Shortstop Leo De Vries arrived to the Athletics from the Padres as part of the Mason Miller trade. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Leo De Vries, SS, Athletics

Leo De Vries may have as much swagger as any player currently in the minors. And he may not be there much longer. The Padres shelled out $4.2 million to sign the switch-hitting shortstop out of the Dominican Republic in 2024 and, after a trade to the Athletics last summer, the 19-year-old has done nothing but improve his stock.

San Diego shipped De Vries to the A’s as part of the massive package they used to acquire Mason Miller at the trade deadline. That deal could wind up haunting the Padres. De Vries has some of the best bat control and plate discipline in the minors and has consistently produced hard contact, to the point where his power is now almost even with his hit tool. He’s not a great fielder, but possesses a solid arm and decent speed, so if he does have to move off short, he could profile anywhere. Third or second would make sense given his size (6’, 183 pounds) and bat.

After the trade last summer, he received a promotion to Double A at 18 years old. He posted a .910 OPS with five home runs, seven doubles, a triple, and a wRC+ of 144 in 21 games. He made the level look easy, and certainly wasn’t overwhelmed by facing much older players. That was likely a sign of things to come.

This spring, De Vries waltzed into big league camp and flat-out dominated. In 18 games, he hit .426 with a .460 on-base percentage while slugging .723. He had three home runs, three doubles and a triple to go along with 12 RBIs. He also stole four bases in five attempts and posted an absurd wRC+ of 209. The guy’s nickname is “El Mutante” for a reason.

De Vries is ticketed for the minors to start the season, but there’s no reason to believe he’ll be there long-term. He already has the personality of a star player and should be able to show it off in the big leagues soon.

Royals catcher Carter Jensen is poised to become one of the best young hitters in baseball. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Carter Jensen, C, Kansas City Royals

The Royals have had one of the best catchers in baseball over the past decade in Salvador Perez, and it appears they have found his successor, and he’s a local kid. Jensen is a Kansas City native who the team took in the third round of the 2021 draft, and he has developed into what looks like a cornerstone piece.

Jensen has big raw power from the left side and has consistently developed his hit tool over the past few seasons. The 22-year-old has excellent plate discipline and is selective as to when he unleashes his smooth, quiet swing. Jensen squares balls up at a high rate and consistently produces high exit velocities. He has a great arm behind the plate, but he’s not good enough defensively to take Perez’s full-time job behind the plate. He’ll start 2026 as Kansas City’s DH and eventually take over.

After blasting 20 home runs and producing a .878 OPS at two levels in 2025, Jensen earned a September call-up and looked like he belonged. In 20 games, he slashed .300/.391/.550 with three home runs, six doubles and nine walks against 12 strikeouts. It was a small sample size, but his 159 wRC+ was eye-popping.

Jensen adds to an impressive young core for the Royals that includes Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia, Jac Caglianone, and Vinnie Pasquantino.

JJ Wetherholt will be the starting second baseman for the Cardinals on Opening Day. | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

JJ Wetherholt, INF, St. Louis Cardinals

Wetherholt looks like the next great Cardinals infielder, thanks largely to a highly developed approach from the left side. The 24-year-old has the makings of a future batting champion and is continuing to add power thanks to quick hands and a slightly open stance. While undersized at 5’9”, he has a well-built frame at 190 pounds.

St. Louis grabbed Wetherholt with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 draft after an outstanding career at West Virginia. He hit .449 and won the Division I batting title as a sophomore for the Mountaineers. Injuries slowed him during his junior year, but that didn’t stop the Cardinals from drafting him inside the top 10.

Over two levels in 2025, Wetherholt hit .306 with a .421 on-base percentage in 109 games. He blasted 17 home runs and 28 doubles, while walking 72 times against 73 strikeouts. His 154 wRC+ was impressive considering his final 47 games came at Triple A. He’s solid defensively, but won’t be dislodging Masyn Winn from short in St. Louis, which is why the franchise moved him around between second and third base in 2025.

After a solid spring, Wetherholt made the Cardinals’ Opening Day roster as the team’s second baseman of the present and future. It’s unlikely he sees the minor leagues again, and his bat should play immediately. He’ll pair with Winn to be one of the most exciting middle infield combinations in baseball.

Minnesota Twins center fielder Walker Jenkins has the tools to be a superstar. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Walker Jenkins, CF, Minnesota Twins

If you were to build a top outfield prospect from scratch, Walker Jenkins would have everything you’d need other than a clean bill of health. That’s the only thing holding him back from stardom.

Jenkins was a five-tool prospect coming out of the North Carolina prep ranks in 2023 and was the best prep player in his class. The Twins selected him with the fifth pick. When he’s been on the field, he has shown the talent that earned him that hype. He has dealt with quad and hamstring injuries, and severely sprained his ankle last year. All of those injuries have cost him time, as has another hamstring injury this spring.

The 21-year-old played in 84 games at four levels in 2025 and impressed, slashing .286/.399/.451 with 10 home runs and a wRC+ of 135. He has a smooth left-handed swing and at 6’3” and 210 pounds, he can generate significant power when he gets his body behind his stroke. He’s able to make hard contact to all fields and has a good approach that generated a 13.5% walk rate in 2025. He has plenty of arm and could play any outfield spot.

Jenkins is banged up again, but if he can get back on the field soon, he could make the big leagues this season. The Twins desperately need a young star to build around, and he has all the tools to be one.

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