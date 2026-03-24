Every Top 100 Prospect That Will Be on an MLB Roster on Opening Day

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One of the biggest questions surrounding each team during spring training is whether or not the franchise’s top prospects will do enough to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster. In many cases, teams prefer to keep their prized prospects in the minor leagues for a bit before calling them up to serve as mid-season reinforcements.

This season, a handful of the league’s brightest future stars earned their spots on MLB Opening Day rosters, though not all of the burgeoning talents received the early promotion they were after. Notably, MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 prospect, Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin, was optioned to Triple A to start the season. Precisely when he’ll get the call to Pittsburgh remains to be seen, though it’s not expected to take very long. In fact, three of MLB’s top five prospects will start the season in the minors, and two of them, Leo De Vries and Jesus Made, aren’t expected to reach MLB at all during the 2026 season.

While those players continue to develop, talented youngsters such as Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle and Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt did enough to secure a place on the Opening Day roster, and they’ll be with the big-league team when the regular season gets underway.

We’re going to look at all of the prospects currently ranked in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 who managed to crack their organization’s Opening Day MLB roster.

(2) Kevin McGonigle, SS, Tigers

Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle made the team’s Opening Day roster. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Tigers announced Tuesday that McGonigle made the team’s Opening Day roster. McGonigle, MLB Pipeline’s No. 2 prospect, is the highest rated prospect starting the 2026 season in MLB, and he figures to see plenty of opportunities at shortstop.

(5) JJ Wetherholt, INF, Cardinals

Wetherholt is the No. 1 prospect in the Cardinals’ farm system, and with the team rebuilding after gutting the roster over the last nine months, he’ll start the 2026 season in MLB. Wetherholt is 23 and should see plenty of playing time at second base throughout his rookie season.

(6) Nolan McLean, RHP, Mets

Nolan McLean will be in the Mets’ starting rotation on Opening Day. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

McLean pitched to a 2.06 ERA last season across eight starts, despite starting the year at Double-A. After representing Team USA at the World Baseball Classic at just 24 years old, he’ll be a key cog in the Mets’ starting rotation in 2026.

(8) Samuel Basallo, C/DH, Orioles

Basallo debuted in 2025, just four days after turning 21. Now, he figures to be a mainstay in Baltimore’s lineup after cracking the ‘26 Opening Day roster.

(11) Bubba Chandler, RHP, Pirates

Bubba Chandler will be in the Pirates’ starting pitching rotation. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Chandler got the call to Pittsburgh in August of last season, posting a 4.02 ERA in seven appearances. He’s projected to be the Pirates’ No. 3 starter in 2026, behind Paul Skenes and Mitch Keller.

(16) Carson Benge, OF, Mets

Benge was named the Mets’ Opening Day starting right fielder, and the team is excited about what he can offer on both sides of the ball. New York’s prized 23-year-old had a .857 OPS across three minor-league levels last season.

(18) Carter Jensen, C, Royals

Carter Jensen made the Royals’ Opening Day roster. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Jensen impressed after getting a shot in Kansas City late into last season, and he’s poised to take on a bigger role in 2026, even with Salvador Perez returning for another season. Jensen should see some time behind the plate and will also serve as the Royals’ DH.

(22) Sal Stewart, INF, Reds

Stewart got a brief opportunity in the big leagues late last year, featuring in 18 games for the Reds. It was an impressive showing, as he recorded a .839 OPS and had six extra-base hits. Now, he’ll take on an everyday role in Cincinnati.

(28) Andrew Painter, RHP, Phillies

Andrew Painter made the Phillies’ Opening Day roster. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Painter was named to the Opening Day roster and will have a spot in the Phillies’ rotation in 2026. He’s long been one of the team’s top prospects, and despite a rocky season in Triple A last year, he’s set to make his MLB debut in ‘26.

(42) Owen Caissie, OF, Marlins

Caissie debuted last season with the Cubs before being dealt to the Marlins this offseason as part of the Edward Cabrera trade. Now, he’ll look to lock down a spot in the starting lineup in Miami.

(46) Chase DeLauter, OF, Guardians

Chase DeLauter made his MLB debut late into the 2025 season. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DeLauter is expected to be in the everyday lineup for the Guardians after making his debut in October during the playoffs. He has just two MLB games under his belt, but after raking throughout spring training, he’ll be with the big league club on Opening Day this year.

(53) Justin Crawford, OF, Phillies

Crawford will be with the Phillies to start the 2026 season, poised to make his MLB debut after logging a .863 OPS at Triple A last season.

(55) Moisés Ballesteros, C, Cubs

Moises Ballesteros made the Cubs’ 2026 Opening Day roster. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ballesteros made his debut in May of last season, but only ended up playing 20 games as a rookie. He’ll see a bigger role with the Cubs in 2026 after being informed he’d be on the Opening Day roster.

(56) Connelly Early, RHP, Red Sox

Early will be in the Red Sox’s starting rotation out the gate this year, currently slated to be the team’s No. 3 starter. Early pitched to a 2.33 ERA last season across four starts, having been called up late in the campaign.

(63) Carson Williams, SS, Rays

Carson Williams will start at shortstop for the Rays in 2026. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Williams, Tampa’s No. 1 prospect, will be the Rays’ Opening Day shortstop after batting .281 with one home run during spring training. Williams saw some time in MLB last season, but struggled across a short, 32-game sample.

(69) Dylan Beavers, OF, Orioles

Despite not having a great spring training, Beavers is expected to start the season in MLB. This spring, Beavers struck out 10 times in 33 at-bats and had a .720 OPS. He was up in Baltimore for 35 games last season, during which he hit four home runs and had a .775 OPS.

(86) Rhett Lowder, RHP, Reds

Rhett Lowder will be in the Reds starting rotation in 2026. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lowder is one of a number of young starters set to open the season in the Reds’ rotation. After missing all of 2025 due to injuries, Lowder will return to MLB for the first time since '24.

(95) Parker Messick, LHP, Guardians

Messick made seven starts after getting called up last season, and after a strong showing across his first 39 2/3 innings in MLB, he’ll feature in Cleveland’s starting rotation in 2026.

(96) Hunter Barco, LHP, Pirates

Hunter Barco will be in the bullpen for the Pirates at the start of the 2026 MLB season. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Barco, the Pirates’ No. 5 prospect, will open the season on the MLB roster. He pitched three scoreless innings in relief last season and is expected to be in the bullpen to start the year in 2026.

(100) Brandon Sproat, RHP, Brewers

A key piece in the Freddy Peralta trade this offseason, the Brewers are wasting no time seeing what they have in Sproat, who will be in the team’s rotation from the get in 2026.

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