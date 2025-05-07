2025 Bowman Baseball 1st Bowman Cards To Chase
2025 Bowman Baseball has arrived. Throughout the years, Bowman Baseball has become an essential piece of The Hobby, including its role in delivering early prospect cards of potential future stars. Let's get an update on how some of the best prospects in 2025 Bowman Baseball.
Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies
Undoubtedly one of the rookies to chase in 2025 Bowman, Condon has risen to #25 on MLB Pipeline's most recent Top 100 Prospects. The outfielder made his return from injury, going 2-2 with 2 RBI and a steal on his debut for the ACL Rockies. The #3 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, he's a huge piece of the future for the struggling NL West franchise. At writing, a 2025 Bowman Baseball Chrome Prospect Auto of Condon's had already sold, per Card Ladder, for $225.
Kevin McGonigle, SS, Detroit Tigers
Detroit shortstop prospect Kevin McGonigle has also been on the rise, and now ranks 24th on MLB Pipeline's Top 100. The 20-year old has also been dealing with injury problems, but projects well. Per Pipeline's scouting report: "Most of his reps came at shortstop in 2024, but many evaluators still believe he’s a better overall fit at second base over the long term. McGonigle’s hit tool placed him on the map in a big way, making him a core piece of a burgeoning Detroit system."
JJ Wetherholt, SS, St. Louis Cardinals
Cardinals shortstop JJ Wetherholt is the highest-ranked player on the MLB Pipeline Top 100 to get their 1st Bowman in 2025 Bowman Baseball, coming in at #19. A 65/80 hit grade is certainly encouraging. The 22-year old is off to a solid start this year, batting .300 with an OBP of .403 in the minors. Cardinals' Manager Oliver Marmol said of the 2023 NCAA Batting Champion: “What a stud. I think JJ’s going to play for a very long time. I love his actions, the way he carries himself, his mentality and his approach at the plate. You couple that with his skill set, and you’ve got a guy who plays in the big leagues for a long time.”
Jesus Made, SS, Milwaukee Brewers
The youngest player in 2025 Bowman Baseball at only 17 years old, Made looks destined for prime time. To start the year, the shortstop is hitting .294 with 15 RBI and 9 SB. Per MLB Pipeline's scouting report: "Made’s underlying data made him really pop across the industry. He ran just a 15 percent chase rate and made contact on 89 percent of his swings, cementing his special plate discipline status. It’s one thing to make good swing decisions and another to pack some punch behind the hacks. Made did that too with a 47 percent hard-hit rate and 103.9 mph 90th-percentile exit velocity; the latter of which would put him in Jazz Chisholm Jr. and José Ramírez territory right now. And he did this at just 17 years old." Adam Cellurale wrote this recent piece on Made, detailing his potential in The Hobby. Per Card Ladder, a Made 2025 Bowman Baseball Paper Prospects /99 sold for $92 today.