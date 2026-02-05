When it comes to card collecting, the chase for a single card is just as meaningful as when one finds their proverbial needle in a haystack. And it is a chase of similar magnitude that comes front and center for card collector Art Boyad, who is just one card away from completing the coveted Evgenii Dadonov 2018–19 Upper Deck Premier Mega Patch Chest Logo set. The set, which is known for its oversized, game-worn chest logo patches, is a testament to just how far patch cards have come since they were first introduced in the 1990’s.

Evgenii Dadonov 2018-19 Upper Deck Premier Mega Patch Chest Logo (owned by Art Boyad) (Missing #13/22). | https://www.instagram.com/p/DUWJrXTF2fQ/?igsh=Z3E1MjVvYXc4ZnVz

Each of the cards within the set showcase a multi-colored patch that’s seemingly set into a connective set of window that brings to the life the larger logo collectors such as Art Boyad are trying to complete in full. Not only are the logos larger than life, but the print run itself is an endangered species it’s their own right, especially since there are only 22 Dadonov’s and Art has 21 of those 22.

Having been able to acquire 21 of the 22 cards (with the exception of missing card #13/22) that make the set complete tells you that Art Boyad is not only a dedicated hockey collector, he also possesses a high level of patience. As has been case for Art, one’s ability to successfully track down each and every card can take years if not the better part of a decade monitoring auctions, watching groups that areoperating via various social channels, and keeping a finger on the pulse of private dealer networks where odd finds and one-off cards have been known to pop up.

Feb 19, 2020; Anaheim, California, USA Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) and Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Jones (49) battle for the puck in the third period at Honda Center. The Panthers defeated the Ducks 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With just one card standing in the way of Art Boyad and hobby glory, the hunt itself has taken on a new meaning and one that will culminate with not just the card itself, but an ultra-scarce accomplishment, a newfound respect among those in hobby community, and the ability to tell the story the way it was meant to be told, by none other than Art himself.

