3 Key Carlos Beltran Cards for the 2026 Hall of Famer

The wait is finally over for Carlos Beltrán as he has reached baseball immortality with his election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2026 that was announced on January 20th 2026. Beltran, who was a nine-time All-Star and the 1999 American League Rookie of the Year surpassed the 75 % threshold by earning an impressive 84.2 % of the vote from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

The Mets Carlos Beltran tosses his bat aside after hitting a three-run homer in the 7th inning, as Phillies catcher Mike Lieberthal looks on in Queens on May 2, 2005. | Thomas E. Franklin / NorthJersey.com, North Jersey Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Beltrán who will be enshrined this summer in Cooperstown, New York along with fellow outfielder Andruw Jones and infielder Jeff Kent. From a statistical perspective, his 20-year career across seven teams includes 2,725 hits, 435 home runs, 312 stolen bases, three Gold Gloves, two Silver Sluggers and several standout postseason performances. From a collectibles perspective here are several key cards for collectors to consider when it comes to Carlos Beltran.

1995 Topps Traded (Card No. 18T)

1995 Topps Traded - Carlos Beltran (Uncorrected Error) (PSA 10) | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1995-topps-traded/carlos-beltran/auction/-6925693116350433995

The most infamous of Carlos Beltran’s rookie cards, features an Uncorrected Error and that is the picture of Juan LeBron on the front of the card and not a picture of Beltran. With that said and from a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $7-$10 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are just 324 PSA 10s followed by 1345 PSA 9s, and 681 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of PSA 10 occurred on December January 21 2026 and was sold for $400 via eBay.

1995 Upper Deck SP Top Prospects (Card No. 111)

1995 Upper Deck SP Top Prospects - Carlos Beltran - PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/minor-league-cards/1995-sp-top-prospects/carlos-beltran/auction/4432211083773788973

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $20-$25 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are just 23 PSA 10s followed by 145 PSA 9s, and 84 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of PSA 10 occurred on December July 13 2024 and was sold for $630 via eBay.

1999 Upper Deck SP Signature Edition Autograph (Card No. CBE)

1999 Upper Deck SP Signature Edition Autograph (Card No. CBe) | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1999-sp-signature-autographs/carlos-beltran/auction/5215607336624886775

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $50-$60 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are just 29 PSA 10s followed by 23 PSA 9s, and 12 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of PSA 10 occurred on December October 15 2022 and was sold for $175 via eBay.

Now that we’ve examined several of his cards, there’s no doubt that Carlos Beltrán will remain a hobby favorite for a number of reasons. These reasons include but are not limited to his on-field, Hall of Fame caliber production, his postseason heroics, and his deep catalog of desirable rookie and autograph cards that continue to appeal to collectors.

