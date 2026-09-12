3 Reasons Collectors Should Invest in George Lombard Jr.

George Lombard Jr. has quickly become one of the most exciting things to happen in The Bronx in recent years while also establishing himself as one of the more compelling young players in the game.

With that said, his card market may still have room to improve, and for collectors, now is the right time to start investing in his cards. Here are three reasons collectors should consider investing in his cards for the long haul.

George Lombard Jr. Is Already Producing in the Majors

George Lombard Jr. is no longer just a promising minor league prospect with significant upside potential. In just 30 MLB appearances for the New York Yankees, the 21-year-old has batted .230 while hitting 3 HRs and amassing 11 RBIs with an OPS of .648. On September 9, 2026, for example, he became the second-youngest Yankee ever to hit a grand slam, with only the iconic Mickey Mantle ahead of him on that list.

2024 Bowman - George Lombard Jr. - Chrome Prospect Autograph - PSA 10 | Fanatics Collect

Speaking of early iconic cards, his 2024 Bowman Chrome Prospect Autograph #CPA-GLO has sold well in both raw and higher-graded perspective. For example, the raw version recently sold for $465, while the PSA 10 version sold for $2,300 via Fanatics on August 23, 2026.

The Yankees’ Hobby Market Creates Enormous Inherent Upside

Few professional organizations can match the level of hobby demand that the New York Yankees bring to the table. By emerging as the top candidate to start at shortstop for the New York Yankees through the remainder of 2026, Lombard occupies one of baseball’s most visible positions for its most recognizable franchise. A breakout season, a memorable postseason moment, or even a long-term run in pinstripes could significantly expand his collector base and include him in the same level of conversations as was the case with none other than Derek Jeter.

2024 Bowman Sapphire - Chrome Prospect Gold /50 - PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Since we’re comparing the emerging prospect Lombard to the likes of the iconic Derek Jeter, it’s only fair we assess one of his more iconic parallels, which would be his 2024 Bowman Sapphire Chrome Prospect (#BCP-79) Gold Refractor /50, which has sold well in its raw form but has performed seemingly better from a graded perspective with PSA 10s (selling for as high as $445 (as was the case on August 16, 2025).

He Storyline Matches His Staying Power

As with every highly regarded homegrown prospect and iconic star that has come before him, the compelling storyline behind Lombard only adds to the excitement behind his emergence as a future New York Yankees legend.

Aug 28, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr. (96) reacts after throwing an out to first | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a first-round pick, former No. 1 prospect, and the son of a major leaguer, Lombard has the unique opportunity to become the next Derek Jeter while playing alongside current Yankee Icons such as Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. And based on those factors alone, there’s really no better environment across the entire league for him to flourish within.

2024 Bowman George Lombard Jr. Chrome Prospects 1st (#BCP-79) Yankees | Card Ladder

From a hobby perspective, the best place to start when it comes to acquiring his cards would be to start stocking up on his 2024 Bowman Chrome 1st Bowman Cards. Why is that, you ask? Because that particular card offers solid upside from both a raw base (recent sales range of $0.50 - $3) and raw refractor perspective (recent sales range of $10 - $20), while his numbered parallels and authenticated autographs offer significant upside from a premium perspective.



Although some would say Lombard remains a speculative investment, I personally think he’s much further along in his professional progression, and therefore the opportunity to acquire his cards for the long term offers collectors strong upside heading into the 2026 postseason and the 2027 offseason.