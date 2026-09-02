NBA champion Karl-Anthony Towns is currently playing on a $220 million contract, so what's nearly $1 million to own one of the best Aaron Judge cards in existence?



The New York Knicks star and hobby enthusiast is the new owner of Judge's 1/1 Gold Dual Logoman Auto after purchasing it for $900K during a Fanatics Collects auction in late August.



The card, which celebrates Judge's back-to-back MVP seasons in 2024 and 2025 with two gold Logoman patches and an on-card autograph with a "back-to-back" inscription, is the fourth-highest sale in history involving the New York Yankees star.

Aaron Judge Dual Gold Logoman Auto's Journey from California to Karl-Anthony Towns

The Judge grail card's journey to Towns' hands captures the essence of the hobby.



The card, which appeared in the 2026 Topps Chrome Baseball product as a redemption, was pulled on the July 22 release day.



A father of two bought one - yes, one - hobby box to open with his children and pulled the redemption in the third pack, according to Fanatics Collects.



The card dropped off at the National a week later before being put up for auction in August.

Aaron Judge Dual Gold Logoman Auto Redemption | Card Ladder

Karl-Anthony Towns isn't a Casual Sports Card Collector

Towns' purchase shouldn't come as a surprise to those familiar with the hobby.



He owns a breaking company, Big Bodega Breaks, and is consistently making waves with his rips and bounties.



Towns pulled the 2024 Topps Inception Yoshinobu Yamamoto MLB Logo Patch Auto 1/1 in a PSA 10 that he sold for $72,000 in November 2025.



The Knicks star has also been known to put bounties on cards, usually WWE grails.



More recently, he showed off his 1/1 Topps Now card with Patrick Ewing celebrating the title.

NBA Champion Karl-Anthony Towns shows off his 1/1 trading card with Knicks legend Patrick Ewing 🔥



(via karltowns/IG) pic.twitter.com/3q6NMqv1IV — Topps (@Topps) July 31, 2026

All Rise: Aaron Judge's Other Top Sales

It takes a special card to break into Judge's top five sales.



The Dual Gold Logoman edged out a May 2026 sale of the 2013 Bowman Chrome Draft Picks & Prospects Superfractor 1/1 that went for $838,750. That card is Judge's top non-autograph sale by more than $600,000.



The top three Judge sales of all time are all superfractors or 1/1 autographs and cost collectors seven figures.



The third-highest-selling Judge card is the 2017 Topps Dynasty 1/1 Logoman Autograph in a BGS 9.5. That card sold for $1.95 million in April 2026.



The runner-up is the 2025 Topps Chrome Dual Gold Logoman 1/1 with Shohei Ohtani. That card honored the 2024 American League and National League MVPs and sold for $2.16 million in March 2026.



The top sale for a Judge card is also the top sale for a modern baseball card.



Judge's 2013 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospect Superfractor Auto 1/1 in a BGS 9.5 sold for $5.2 million in March 2026. It flew past the previous modern record of $3.94 million set by Mike Trout's 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospect Superfractor Auto 1/1 in 2020.

Aaron Judge Bowman Prospect Superfractor Auto | Card Ladder

Judge's 2026 season has been cut short due to a rib injury suffered in late May.



He's played in just 59 games this season, slugging 17 home runs and driving in 38 runs with a .907 OPS.



Judge's return from the injury list seems imminent, which could be good news for the Yankees and collectors alike as the postseason nears.