MLB Prospects on the Rise and Their Hobby Market
The MLB season is entering its second second week and several young players have graduated from prospects to MLB regulars. Players such as Dylan Crews, Kristian Campbell, and Roki Sasaki have already made their debuts with Campbell in particular making a strong impact. Along with those mentioned there were also several young players that participated in major league camps that generated significant buzz and caught the attention of scouts and collectors alike. I’ll be focusing on two such players that look like they could make their way up prospects ranking charts throughout the season and their current hobby market.
George Lombard Jr. SS, New York Yankees, Product Debut: Bowman 2024
George Lombard Jr. is the son of former big leaguer and current Tigers bench coach George Lombard. The Yankees made Lombard their first round pick in the 2023 MLB draft selecting the shortstop at 23 overall. Lombard checked in as the second overall prospect in the Yankees farm system in pre season rankings and 88th overall, however fortunately for Yankees fans and collectors (and unfortunately for Red Sox fans like me) Lombard has a stellar spring training and has risen to 33rd overall per Baseball America’s top 100 prospect rankings. (subscription required).
Lombard made his product debut in 2024 Bowman and was one of the better chases. He also got a boost being the top chase for the Yankees. Per 130Point, Lombard’s recent sales for Bowman First base autographs have been in the modest $80-90 range. That being said, low numbered autos of Lombard have had strong sales with an orange auto being sold for $1500. I would expect those prices to increase significantly should Lombard continue to play at a high level.
Konnor Griffin SS/OF, Pittsburgh Pirates, Product Debut: Bowman Draft 2024
Konnor Griffin was one of the two top high school players available in the 2024 draft taken 9th overall by the Pirates. Although the 2024 draft was considered one of the weaker one for high school players, Griffin still stood out for athleticism, power potential, and ability to play elite level defense at either short of center field. What caught my eye and the eye of other scouts was that Griffin got a very extended look with the Pirates big league team during spring training. It’s pretty unheard for an eighteen year old to get such a long look but he held his own while there. After that showing, Baseball America moved Griffin up seven spots to 50 overall on their list.
I’m personally very high on Griffin and feel that he’s a player that has a tremendous upside for fans and collectors. Griffin made his product debut in Bowman Draft 2024 and was one of the top chases in the product. In terms of his hobby market, Griffin sales have remained strong. Base chrome autos from Bowman Draft have sold for $120-$140 per 130Point which I consider very strong. Lower numbered autos such as his refractor and mojo autos have sold well too, with gold wave selling for over $750. I expect that market to stay strong as Griffin advances through the minors.