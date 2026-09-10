Rockies vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 10

The New York Yankees have extended their lead in the American League wild card race to four games over the Boston Red Sox, and they’re eyeing a sweep of the lowly Colorado Rockies on Thursday night.

New York is heavily favored to pick up another win on Sept. 10, as left-hander Max Fried (2.73 ERA) is on the mound against Colorado’s Ryan Feltner (5.91 ERA).

The Rockies have been eliminated from playoff contention, and they’ve lost back-to-back games by multiple runs. Colorado has covered the run line in over 54 percent of its games as a road underdog, but that’s actually one of the worst marks in the league, especially for a team that is almost always set as an underdog away from Coors Field.

The Yankees are looking to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, and they’re just four games back – and in play to win the division – with a couple weeks left in the regular season.

Here’s a breakdown of Thursday’s matchup, including the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Rockies vs. Yankees.

Rockies vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (+109)

Yankees -1.5 (-131)



Moneyline

Rockies: +239

Yankees: -301

Total

8.5 (Over -107/Under -112)

Rockies vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Colorado: Ryan Feltner (5-9, 5.91 ERA)

New York: Max Fried (4-4, 2.73 ERA)

Rockies vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 10

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): YES Network, Rockies.TV

Rockies record: 55-90

Yankees record: 83-62

Rockies vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Luis Garcia Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+335)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props column – Daily Dinger – why Garcia may go deep for the second day in a row:

Yankees first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. hit a home run (his 29th of the season) on Wednesday night, and he continues to do a ton of damage against right-handed pitchers.

Garcia is hitting .297 with a .913 OPS and 26 of his 29 homers against righties this season, and he enters Thursday’s game on a bit of a hot streak. The 26-year-old is hitting .329 with five homers over the last four weeks (24 games, 20 starts), and he’s hitting .375 with a homer over the last seven days.

Now, he gets to take on Colorado righty Ryan Feltner, who has given up 19 home runs in 22 appearances this season, posting a 5.91 ERA in the process.

I’d expect another strong offensive showing from this Yankee team, and Garcia is by far their hottest left-handed bat this point in the season. He’s a great target at +335 tonight.

Rockies vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

Can the Yankees complete the sweep?

This is a favorable matchup for Fried and Co. and I picked the Yanks to cover again as one of my favorite bets in MLB today :

The Yankees have back-to-back wins by two-plus runs over the Rockies this week, and they’re heavily favored on Thursday with Max Fried on the mound.

Fried has dealt with some injury issues in 2026, but he’s posted an expected ERA in the 97th percentile and expected BAA in the 88th percentile. The Yankees southpaw has allowed one or fewer runs in 10 of his 17 starts, including all five of his outings since Aug. 1.

Now, he takes on a Colorado offense that is 30th in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus this season.

The Rockies have won just eight of Ryan Feltner’s outings this season, and the right-hander sits in the ninth percentile in MLB in expected ERA.

New York’s offense should have another big game, and it’s worth noting that the Yankees are one of the best teams in MLB on the run line when favored at home (28-32) this season. I’ll trust them to complete the sweep with Fried on the mound.

Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-131 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .