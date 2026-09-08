Bowman Chrome has arrived for baseball fans. The second of three prospect-focused products, Bowman Chrome gives collectors a chance to chase first chrome autos mainly from the top international free agents signed over the past year. Bowman Chrome often represents the biggest boom-or-bust product, as most, if not all, of the top chases will be between 16 and 17 years old at the time of release. This article will be part one of a breakdown of some of the top prospects in Bowman Chrome 2026.

OF Angeilbel Gomez, Royals

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Signed out of Maracay, Venezuela, Angeilbel Gomez was the top international signing of the Kansas City Royals. A premium athlete, he was described by some scouts as having the build of an SEC-caliber wide receiver if he had been born in the United States.

Along with looking the part, Gomez possesses strong tools that both scouts and collectors look for in a top prospect. He has a strong batting eye for someone so young, along with the potential for plus power. He’s also a smooth defender who should stay at a premium position in center field. Gomez had a very strong debut in the Dominican Summer League, slashing .361/.467/.653 with 9 home runs. Collectors should keep in mind that it’s a small sample size, but it still represents a promising start nonetheless.

SS/3B Luis Hernandez, Giants

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For the second international signing period in a row, the Giants landed one of the top talents on the market. Last year it was outfielder Josuar Gonzalez, and this year it's top overall international signing Luis Hernandez. Although Gonzalez may offer a higher ceiling, Hernandez is expected to have the higher floor while still having tremendous potential. Gonzalez already has a strong batting eye with the chance to develop above average power as a shortstop. Although he’s seen time at both short and third, he’s athletic enough that he should remain at short, which is a good sign for collectors.

Something for collectors to keep in mind is that, aside from Bryce Eldridge, the Giants' player development record is checkered at best and pretty bad at worst. While I would advise collectors to proceed with caution, Hernandez is young enough with a strong enough pedigree that this should be less of a problem. One thing to watch is that the Giants promoted him aggressively, but he has responded well so far.

OF Angel Nunez, Reds

Signed by the Cincinnati Reds out of Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, Angel Nunez was the Reds' top international signing. Nunez is another high-profile athlete who should stick in center field. While he might not have the power of some of the other players on this list, Nunez should at least develop average power to go along with an above average hit tool.

Where Nunez stands out, though, is with his speed and defense, which are more important to scouts than collectors. Collectors care more about the team that signed him. Reds players are always seen to have strong collectibles markets, so it would be fair to expect Nunez to as well. Like Gomez, Nunez is off to a strong pro debut, but again the sample size is small.

Check back later this week for part two.