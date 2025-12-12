The World Cup Draw took place on December 5th, and the world now knows who will face who starting next June. For now, collectors can focus on which players deserve a closer look as the lead-up to the big tournament is officially underway. Let's take a look at three players who will play a big role next summer - one young superstar ready to take the world by storm and two proven stars ready to lead their teams to the finale.

TOPPS CHROME AUTOGRAPH 2019 ERLING HAALAND

2019 Erling Haaland Topps Chrome Autograph | CardLadder

Haaland's 2019 Topps Chrome card is considered by many to be his official rookie card, and this autograph parallel makes this an unbeatable combo. He is simply dominating the English Premier League and could become the all-time leading goal scorer one day. He's pictured here in his BVB Dortmund uniform - his years there paved his way to becoming a superstar.

TOPPS CHROME REFRACTOR 2023 LAMINE YAMAL

2023 Lamine Yamal Topps Chrome | CardLadder

He'll turn just 19 during the World Cup and already Lamine Yamal is a global star. Fans and collectors will be hoping he has the same success with Spain that he did during 2024's European Championship, where they won the whole thing. Collectors are split as to his true rookie card -some say it's his Mega Craques card, but his Topps Chrome card and all of its parallels is also hot.

TOPPS CHROME REFRACTOR 2018 KYLIAN MBAPPE

2018 Kylian Mbappe Topps Chrome | CardLadder

Sometimes, with all the hype surrounding other players, it's easy to forget just how good Mbappe is. France is his team heading into next year and they will be looking at him to deliver. He's been unbelievable so far this season with Real Madrid, scoring almost a goal per game. The French squad will be among the favorites next summer and Mbappe's a big reason why. His Topps 2018 Refractor goes for around $1,000 in gem-mint condition.

