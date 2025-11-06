Erling Haaland spends Halloween ripping Topps packs in costume

It looks like a Champions League match against his former team, Borussia Dortmund, wasn't the only game Erling Haaland was playing this week. While he was busy scoring goals for Manchester City, he did take some time out of his busy schedule to go to a local shop to buy some of the new 2025-26 Topps Premier League.

RELATED: Erling Haaland is already a legend - 3 of his top cards

With the classic Heath Ledger-style of Joker, Haaland was buying boxes and surprising stunned fans out on the town. Haaland's play on the field isn't the only thing up right now, although six goals in his last five games has his opponents asking "Why so serious?", his market is up 24.84% over the last three months.

After a boom after his move from Dortmund to Manchester City, we saw his prices fall steeply and even steeper from his rookie year five years ago. His overall market is still down over 50% from when his first cards started coming out, but his play hasn't dropped off at all. Could we be seeing a massive rebound in the Haaland market coming?

RELATED: Lionel Messi's MLS cards are hidden treasures

Jun 26, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Manchester City forward Erling Haaland (9) | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: